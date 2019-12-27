A Florida pest control and landscaping business will pay about $63,000 to a former employee of its North Charleston location who said she was fired after the company learned about her medical condition.

According a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Annie Mitchell had been working as an office manager for Massey Services Inc. in mid-2016.

When she was hospitalized due to a disability, Mitchell told the company about her condition and requested leave.

Massey Services denied Mitchell leave, fired her and would not rehire her when she tried to return to her prior job, according to the complaint.

The actions violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, the EEOC said, because Mitchell was denied "reasonable accommodations."

The federal agency also described Massey's decision to not rehire Mitchell as retaliation, which is prohibited under the ADA.

The federal agency sued the company in U.S. District Court in Charleston in January. Massey engaged in settlement negotiations with the agency, and Judge Richard Gergel approved a consent order Dec. 18.

In addition to the $63,000 payment, the company agreed to modify its leave policies and hold training on the ADA that emphasizes providing accommodations for workers with disabilities.

In a statement, Antonette Sewell, an Atlanta-based attorney for the EEOC, said the case resulted in a "meaningful settlement" that would "serve as a reminder to employers that they have an obligation to make policy or practice exceptions and provide leave as a form of reasonable accommodation."

Massey Services is headquartered in Orlando, Fla., and has service centers in seven states, including South Carolina. In addition to its North Charleston location on Ashley Phosphate Road, the company operates in Columbia and Greenville.