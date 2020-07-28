North Charleston parking lot owner sentenced in New York Ponzi scheme

The North Charleston parking lot owner who pleaded guilty in a $36 million Ponzi scheme will spend the next four years in prison, according to terms of a sentencing hearing held Monday in New York.
Savraj "Sam" Gata-Aura, who owns the now-closed Park & Go lot on Montague Avenue, must report to prison by Sept. 29, Judge Jed Rakoff ruled. Gata-Aura will also have three years of supervised release when his prison term ends.
Gata-Aura admitted to one felony charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud by recruiting investors in a workspace rental scam that ensnared more than 800 people worldwide. Prosecutors dropped a second wire fraud charge in exchange for the guilty plea.
Meanwhile, the Park & Go lot is in foreclosure after Gata-Aura failed to repay a $1.3 million loan the former owners provided so he could purchase the property.
Adam and Jay Vane, whose family had operated the parking lot since 2001, said in a foreclosure lawsuit filed this month that the loan has been in default since November and that Gata-Aura now owes nearly $1 million.
Gata-Aura abruptly closed the parking lot in May, leaving customers — some from out of state — scrambling to retrieve their vehicles. Park & Go catered to travelers flying out of nearby Charleston International, offering lower long-term rates than the airport lots. Gata-Aura said business tanked when COVID-19 affected air travel.
The Ponzi scheme is unrelated to the parking lot, although Gata-Aura advertised Park & Go as part of his U.S. Parking Investments business, which purported to sell "institutional grade" securities in parking lots around the country with annual revenues providing up to 12 percent returns. Gata-Aura previously told The Post and Courier he hoped to sell the property for $2 million to pay off investors who had bought shares in the lot. It’s not clear what has happened to the investors’ money.