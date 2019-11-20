A port-anchored firm is expanding its North Charleston shipping and warehouse storage operations and adding 22 jobs to its work force.

Carver Maritime at 1400 Pierside St. on the former Navy base plans to spend $14 million to construct a processing and distribution center that will export products through the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal when it's completed in 2021 and through the planned Palmetto Railways Intermodal Container Transfer Facility. The new Carver facility is expected to be operational by next summer.

The company loads and offloads ships and barges carrying such products as salt, gypsum, stone aggregates and break bulk at a deep-water pier on the Cooper River. It also operates a 500,000-square-foot warehouse.

Its 400-acre marine terminal offers dock capability for ships up to 750 feet with a draft of 36 feet.

"Like many companies, we could have expanded our business by the lure of incentives from other states, but the fact Charleston County really wanted our business to grow here was the primary reason we made this capital investment,” said Carver Laraway, president and CEO of Carver Companies.

Gov. Henry McMaster noted the State Ports Authority's economic importance to South Carolina and said Carver's investment will ripple across the state.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey called the expansion necessary with the new port terminal on the way.

“With port expansion in North Charleston comes a growing need for nearby warehousing and distribution capacity," Summey said. "We are happy to see Carver Maritime fulfilling this need.”

The state's Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $100,000 set-aside grant to Charleston County to assist with costs of building improvements.