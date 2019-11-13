The Urban Electric Co., a designer and manufacturer of artisan lighting fixtures, is expanding its North Charleston operations with a $10.7 million investment that will create about 180 jobs.
The expansion includes a facility that will serve as the company's new headquarters and showroom adjacent to Urban Electric's campus where custom, made-to-order lighting fixtures inspired by art, fashion, history, architecture and pop culture are produced.
"Charleston's creative energy has always been a catalyst for our heirloom-quality lighting designs, but its abundance of talented artisans, innovate entrepreneurial environment and culture of hospitality helps keep our business constantly pushing forward," company CEO Dave Dawson said in a written statement.
Urban Electric, located at 2130 N. Hobson Ave., got its start in 2013 when Dawson couldn't find custom lanterns for a house he was renovating in Charleston, so he made his own. It grew from a small workshop making lanterns to a company that now serves an international client base of interior designers and architects in the residential, hospitality and contract sectors. All of the company's lighting fixtures are bench-made and hand-finished at the North Charleston site.
"The work of Urban Electric embodies the heart of the North Charleston workforce — a diverse group of individuals who showcase unparalleled craftsmanship daily," said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey.
The expansion is expected to be complete by the end of this year.