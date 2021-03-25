North Charleston crewman's Suez Canal dispatch: Nothing to do but wait

Stuck in the Suez Canal about 16 miles behind the grounded Ever Given megaship, there's little that North Charleston resident Joe Reynolds can do but sit and wait.

Reynolds, chief engineer on the Maersk Ohio container ship, said that vessel's crew "seems fine so far," but there's no indication how long it will take to dislodge the 1,300-foot-long Ever Given, which ran aground March 24 and is blocking the entire width of the canal's southern route. Its 220,000-ton weight makes the Ever Given difficult to budge, and if the containers have to be removed to lighten the load it could be a weeks-long operation.

"There is no mitigation for this event other than get the ship out of the way," Reynolds, who is with the U.S. Merchant Marine, said via Twitter on Thursday.

"It's frustrating," he said. "Getting through the canal is one of those painful exercises, but when you are through there is great relief that you are on your way home. So for a lot of the guys, and gals, there is some weariness that every day could be an extra day before we get home."

The Ohio was one of hundreds of container ships following the Ever Given through the Suez Canal, a key global shipping route that stretches 120 miles to link the Red and Mediterranean seas. Reynolds' ship is now at anchor.

"The anchorage right outside the canal is full," he said. "And we are in the second anchorage, which appears now full."

The Ohio was en route to a stop in Europe before heading across the Atlantic Ocean to Norfolk, Va., and then to the Port of Charleston.

The Ever Given, which is operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp., is capable of carrying 20,000 cargo containers measured in 20-foot increments. It was headed to the Netherlands when a dust storm hit, leading to heavy winds and poor visibility.

It's still not clear exactly what caused the vessel to run aground in the canal, because the Ever Given was built to withstand storms stronger than the one that has caused the logjam.

Shipping journal Lloyd's List estimates each day the Suez Canal is closed it disrupts more than $9 billion worth of goods that should be passing through the waterway. A quarter of all traffic each day comes from container ships like the Ever Given, the maritime publication said, and the waterway accounts for about 12 percent of global trade.

"Blocking something like the Suez Canal really sets in motion a number of dominos toppling each other over," said Lars Jensen, chief executive of Denmark-based SeaIntelligence Consulting. "The effect is not only going to be the simple, immediate one with cargo being delayed over the next few weeks, but will actually have repercussions several months down the line for the supply chain."

That includes the cargo bound for U.S. consumers aboard the Ohio. The Port of Charleston hasn't noticed an immediate impact from the Suez closure, but eight of the 25 container ship services that call on the port sail through the canal. Even before this week's incident, container ships have been arriving later than ever to Charleston due to a surge in consumer goods shipped to the East Coast from Asian manufacturers.

Only 10.5 percent of container ships arrived on time in Charleston last month, down from a 13.3 percent on-time figure in January. Even in better times, vessels arrive as scheduled only about one-fourth of the time.

"We just had a long and very stressful shipyard period and were looking forward to some sea weeks and then back home," said Reynolds, who ran in the primary last year in an effort to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham. "So we either catch up to the schedule or we are late."