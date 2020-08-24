North Charleston chemical maker Ingevity Corp. names a new CEO

North Charleston-based chemical maker Ingevity Corp. has promoted its top finance executive to CEO and president in a move that takes effect Sept. 1.

John C. Fortson also will join the company's board of directors. Currently, he is executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer. Fortson will remain in those roles until a permanent replacement is hired.

His promotion caps a six-month search.

“John presented the board with a compelling vision and strategy for ‘Ingevity 2.0,’ based on his familiarity with the company and its unique culture,” said Rick Kelson, chairman and interim CEO. “His business acumen and credibility with capital markets, combined with his innate leadership skills, make John an ideal selection for Ingevity’s next CEO.”

The company has been without a permanent chief executive officer since February, when it announced that D. Michael Wilson was ousted over undisclosed "matters related to his personal conduct."

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Fortson, a West Point graduate and former Army infantry officer, has been with the global chemical manufacturer since October 2015. Previously he was finance chief at AAR Corp. and an investment banker at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He has a master's degree in business administration from Duke University.

Fortson said in a prepared statement that Ingevity will stick to its strategy and "focus on sustainability, customer centricity and innovation to drive growth. It’s a new day for the company, and we’re ready to get to it.”

Ingevity was started decades ago as the chemical division within MeadWestvaco Corp. It became an independent publicly traded business about five years ago. The O'Hear Avenue manufacturer has 25 locations around the world and employs about 1,850 workers.

In June, Ingevity announced plans to eliminate jobs and shed other expenses because of the financial impact the coronavirus pandemic was having on its business.