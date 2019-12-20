A North Charleston call center plans to expand its operations with a $1.2 million investment that will create 300 jobs.
Alorica handles customer calls for the retail, healthcare and energy and utilities industries. Expansion at the 4275 Bridge View Drive office is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
This fall, Alorica announced plans to hire an additional 25,000 people across its 120 call centers worldwide. The company, which serves Fortune 500 clients, already employs about 100,000 people in 14 countries.
"Alorica has generated tens of thousands of jobs over the last 20 years, and we’re proud to continue creating career opportunities for people around the world," said Greg Haller, the company's chief operating officer.
In addition to the North Charleston site, Alorica has two call centers in Simpsonville.
Those interested in the new positions can apply in person or visit Alorica's website at www.alorica.com/careers.