A racial discrimination lawsuit filed by a Boeing employee who said co-workers at the aerospace giant's North Charleston campus placed a noose at his desk has been dismissed, according to federal court records.

Curtis Anthony had alleged he was the victim of ongoing racial harassment that also included co-workers repeatedly urinating on his desk and chair and using racial slurs in his presence. Boeing has said there is no truth to the allegations.

The case, which made national news, was abruptly dismissed with both sides agreeing to pay their own costs. Anthony's allegations were dismissed "with prejudice," which means he cannot refile a lawsuit with the same claims.

Boeing declined to comment beyond confirming the lawsuit has been resolved.

A Columbia lawyer representing Anthony did not respond to several requests for comment.

Anthony, an African American employee who has worked at Boeing since 2011, filed the lawsuit in June after he said he found a noose hanging above his desk at the 787 Dreamliner plant.

Boeing previously confirmed it found a "knotted string" hanging in the aft-body section of its plant off International Boulevard, but said it was not found near Anthony's work station. The foot-long "noose" was made of thin, nylon material and differed from the thick-roped, hangman’s noose typically associated with racist symbolism.

Following an investigation, a worker that Boeing said was responsible for the noose was fired in March.

"I am saddened and angered that a racially-charged symbol was discovered on site," Brad Zaback, vice president and general manager of the 787 program, said at the time.

Boeing — one of the Charleston region’s largest employers with about 7,300 workers and contractors — appeared to downplay the racial overtones in its initial response to Anthony's lawsuit. The company added there was "no validity to his allegations."