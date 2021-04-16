Nonprofits serving SC's most vulnerable hope pandemic sheds light on seniors' needs

For South Carolina charities focused on serving the state's older adults, nothing looks quite the same as it did before the pandemic.

Meals on Wheels programs set social distancing rules, with face-to-face handoffs being replaced, in some cases, with a bag of food hung from the doorknob or left on the porch.

Some free ride programs put car trips on pause and instead picked up the phone to check up on their clients' well-being.

Most senior centers closed at least temporarily, but expanded home deliveries, bringing more food to more people, often more frequently.

And, for any in-person interactions that did happen, mask-wearing and other precautions had to be strictly enforced: They're working with the most vulnerable population in the state.

For these nonprofits, the COVID-19 pandemic created conditions that made their services more needed than ever. But actually delivering those services safely was harder than it's ever been.

Now, more than a year after COVID hit, some groups are still serving a higher-than-normal number of seniors, which could continue even after the threat of virus wanes.

Andrew Boozer, director of Senior Resources in Columbia, said their meal delivery and other food-related services, the largest of which is Meals on Wheels, have continued to operate at a heightened level. Meal deliveries about doubled at one point. Now, he estimates it's 30 percent more than pre-COVID levels.

That’s on par with what Meals on Wheels has reported nationally. About 79 percent of the programs saw their need at least double during the pandemic, and demand was still up by 37 percent from pre-pandemic levels as of mid-February, the organization reported.

And most Meals on Wheels programs worry there will be a post-pandemic mismatch in need versus resources. About three-fourths of the programs are concerned they'll lose the financial support they gained during the pandemic but retain the higher number of clients.

Boozer said he thinks the increased need is here to stay. The volume of people his group helps has grown. Whether that’s the result of a “change of life circumstances” caused by COVID or because COVID-related outreach helped reach people who had been “slipping through the cracks” — or if it's a combination of the two — the end result is still more people to serve, more food to buy, more meals to deliver and more people needed to do the work.

In some cases, finding those people is a challenge.

At TriCounty Family Ministries in North Charleston, the largest program specific to seniors is a monthly distribution of USDA commodity boxes in partnership with the Lowcountry Food Bank.

Another local site that had been distributing the boxes was having trouble getting volunteers and had to shut its program down, said director Kara Stewart. That meant TriCounty Family Ministries took on about 25 more seniors in addition to the 30 already on its list.

“The need increased, and the number of people available to help is still low,” Stewart said.

Meals on Wheels of Charleston, which serves most of Charleston County, has been delivering about 720 meals a day lately, up from about 500 to 550 at the very beginning of the pandemic, said Donna Cook, executive director of the nonprofit Charleston Area Senior Citizens.

The good news for Charleston, though, is that no one is on the waitlist for its Meals on Wheels program. Cook said that, in her years with the group, it's been normal to have upward of 250 people on the waitlist, but thanks to CARES Act COVID relief funding, they're able to pay for meals for all the clients who had been on their list — at least through the current budget cycle, which ends in the summer.

Initially, when they realized they could afford to bump up their meal count, the "biggest stress" was if they could find people to help.

Cook's group put out a call for volunteers, and people stepped up.

"We've been able to manage it, so far," Cook said.

The federal COVID relief packages have included increased funding for senior nutrition, including President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan passed in March, which earmarked $1.4 billion in funding for the Older Americans Act, $750 million of which is specifically for nutrition services.

The move was praised by organizations like Meals on Wheels, which described the level of funding as "historic."

Boozer of Senior Resources said it's too soon to know how and when that money will be seen by local charities.

“It’s still a very unstable funding situation on the local level," Boozer said. "We think help is on the way for a finite period of time, but we don't know how much or for how long."

Especially now that they and other groups are serving more seniors than they were pre-pandemic, donations "are huge," Cook said.

"The worst phone call that we have to make is to tell a client, 'Sorry, we ran out of money, and we can't continue to deliver this hot meal to you.' Those are the most horrific conversations to have to have with anybody," she said.

Those deliveries have always been more than the meal itself. Part of the value is in the social interaction, and that's been truer than ever during the pandemic, Cook said, even if it's meant having a conversation with a client through a screen door while wearing a mask.

Combating social isolation among seniors is a core goal for most charities that count elderly adults among their main clientele.

Nonprofit leaders will point out that isolation isn't just a mental health issue. It's physical.

AARP has frequently cited a Brigham Young University study that concluded chronic loneliness can be as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

But, during the pandemic, the physical health risks of social isolation were at odds with the very real threat that vulnerable older adults could contract coronavirus, and many nonprofits had to find new ways to interact with and check up on the seniors they serve.

Neighbor to Neighbor in Myrtle Beach is traditionally known for coordinating free transportation for seniors, but, when COVID hit and everyone had to stay at home, it started a program to try to mitigate isolation remotely.

Volunteers would call seniors and do regular “wellness checks.” At the end of the call, they would always ask, “Would you like us to continue to call you?” Some would say no. But others needed and wanted the interactions.

“It’s amazing the types of things some people will share, just by calling to say, ‘Hey, how are you doing?'” said Joe Kunkel, executive director of Neighbor to Neighbor.

One silver lining that Boozer of Senior Resources said he hopes to see is more empathy for what many older seniors, especially those who are homebound, experience on a regular basis — pandemic or no pandemic.

"Some people are really 'sheltering in place' every day," Boozer said.

When whole communities were on lockdown, more people understood that experience firsthand.

"There was a personal and tangible understanding of what isolation feels like," Boozer said.

Seniors 70 and older in South Carolina have been eligible for COVID-19 vaccines since mid-January, and now that a greater share of the state is getting vaccinated, battling that social isolation should get easier.

Some senior centers, like Dorchester Seniors' facility in Summerville, are open again for some in-person meals and activities.

As early as last summer, the Summerville center started hosting some exercise classes. Capacity was "very limited," masks were required and seniors were spaced 12 feet apart during class, said director Jean Ott.

Since then, more activities were gradually brought back, and their April calendar has everything from line dancing to woodcarving to Bible study.

"It's good to see the calendar back up," Ott said. "A year ago, we didn't need to print a calendar."

While Ott said they're excited to eventually increase capacity again at some point, there may be some COVID-era changes that stick around for the long term.

"I think we are going to be more conscious of sanitation. I think we're going to be more conscious of how things are caught," Ott said, and so, in that way, there may not be a 100 percent "return to normal," with the intent of better protecting seniors' health.

Another silver lining Cook of Charleston Area Senior Citizens hopes to see from the pandemic is a broader understanding that the issues that have been exacerbated by the pandemic for seniors — like food insecurity and social isolation — are not new.

The pandemic may have put them "out front," she said, but they're not going away.