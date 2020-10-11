Call me old-fashioned, but I hate to see Halloween decorations pop up in stores in August, and I don't want to hear about Christmas until after Thanksgiving.

So why am I writing about Christmas shopping now, in early October? Because every year, countless families end up in debt because of holiday spending pressures, and this year, amid high unemployment and a recession, it's likely to be worse.

The website Magnify Money, which is affiliated with Lending Tree, has been tracking this for years, and each year holiday debt just grows. In 2015 the average consumer holiday debt was $986; last year it was $1,325, an increase of 34 percent.

To some folks, that might not sound like a lot of money, but 78 percent of the people surveyed last year said they wouldn't be able to pay off their holiday debt in January. Magnify Money counted holiday food and travel, in addition to gifts, as holiday debt.

Still, we're not talking about hospital bills or urgent car repairs. We're talking about discretionary spending and this year is a particularly good year to plan early so that bills don't get out of hand.

That's why I'm writing about Christmas shopping in early October.

Christmas has long been a special gift for credit card companies and payday loan shops. Even shoppers who don't accumulate high-interest debt may be spending more than they can afford, putting things on layaway plans, or spending now and counting on a tax refund later.

Those Magnify Money surveys have found large numbers of families begin holiday shopping before they even finish paying off debt from the previous year.

And after all the spending, the gift-giving and the debt? Then people complain about having too much stuff and buy books on how to declutter their homes.

Don't misunderstand — I really like Christmas. Hanukkah, too. I got a scolding letter from my HOA for putting lights up too early two years ago, and I'm not sure my family has forgiven me for the William Shatner Christmas album "Shatner Claus" last year.

But here's the thing: Christmas and other gift-giving holidays should not be a source of financial hardship, but of joy and happiness.

So make a budget, see who's on your gift list and consider having some conversations about setting limits. Now's the time to do it, because it's hard to have a conversation about exchanging gifts with someone who's already bought you a present.

Among the adult relatives and friends in my life, few of us exchange gifts any more, and we've agreed to limit what we spend on gifts for each other's children.

For most of us that's been a relief. Less shopping, less spending, and less unwanted stuff.

This can get personal, of course, and different families have different traditions, but I feel confident that few people would want their loved ones to go into debt to buy them presents.

The other thing people can do to keep debt from ruining a holiday is to plan ahead, set a budget and spend no more than they've saved for that purpose. Be realistic, and don't forget about the cost of holiday meals and any travel.

For plenty of people, holiday expenses are not a financial burden, but it's important to remember that there may be people in their lives for whom it's a big concern.