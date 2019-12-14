Special to the Post and Courier
It often begins with a bad experience with a renter. Maybe the rent isn’t being paid, maybe there’s damage to the property, maybe the lease terms have been broken like a branch snapped in half. Facing the drama of an eviction process, and needing to quickly find a more desirable tenant to maintain cash flow, a property owner will often turn to a management company to clean up the mess.
“Happens all the time,” said Matt Manaker, partner and manager in charge at the property management firm Charleston Home Rentals.
With the tri-county area continuing to grow and starter homes at a premium, rental properties often fill the gap. But for owners, acting as a landlord entails more than just waiting on the rent checks to come in—there’s also the work of getting the property rented, managing tenants, and keeping up with maintenance. For some, it’s too much work, or not worth the hassle.
That’s where a property management company comes in. “We exist to simplify the rental owner process and maximize our clients’ return on investment,” said Eric Wetherington, director and broker in charge of New Heights Property Management.
“We want to make owning investment property simple, so we get the phone calls in the middle of the night when the water pipe bursts or the heat goes out. We handle the rent collection. We deal with emotional stories like, ‘I can’t pay my rent this month.’ We take that headache and that hassle away from the owner.”
Rental properties in the Charleston area run the gamut, from apartments, townhomes and condos, to detached single-family homes and short-term vacation rentals. In almost every case, the owner’s goal is to keep the property occupied and earn income from that investment. Property management companies charge fees (usually a percentage of monthly rent), based on the size of the property and the involvement level of the owner. But many owners find spending the extra cash is worth it in the long run.
“A good property management company should pay for itself, by leasing the property quickly and retaining residents for many years,” said Manaker, who founded Charleston Home Rentals in 2006. “Really, the No. 1 benefit of using a management company is more cash flow.”
Marketing and maintenance
Who seeks out a property management company? It can be the owner of an investment property who’s simply weary of the hassles associated with acting as a landlord. It can be people who, for whatever reason, aren’t able to sell their home. It can be people who bought Charleston retirement homes, but don’t plan on relocating for several more years. It can be military families who are being transferred, yet want to hold onto their home as an investment.
And it can be property owners struggling to find tenants, needing to take advantage of management companies that also market rentals. “Vacancies are money pits,” Manaker said. Property management companies also set rental rates to ensure they’re competitive, again with an eye toward generating greater return on the owner’s investment.
“Many people who own residential real estate don’t really keep track of the local market and don’t understand rental market trends,” said Wetherington, whose company was founded in 2009. “So maybe they’re not raising rents. They say, ‘The tenant’s been good, so we’ll just keep rent the same.’ That’s OK for a year or two. But five years down the road, they find out their rental rate is hundreds of dollars below market rent. And that’s not good for the investor who owns that property.”
Many property management companies also screen potential tenants, checking things like credit and potential felony convictions, as allowed under guidelines set forth by the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development. “Screening is crucial, and it’s the same for every applicant,” Manaker said. “And it should result in nearly 100 percent successful lease terms.”
Perhaps most important to tenants, management companies handle maintenance needs, usually through a phone number staffed 24 hours a day. Properties overseen by management companies tend to have better tenant retention rates than those maintained by individual owners—a huge asset for investors, given that retaining existing tenants is far more lucrative than finding new ones.
“The No. 1 reason why a single-family rental tenant leaves a rental property and moves to another is because of maintenance. The tenants appreciate that there’s a number to call that somebody will answer, and the person on the other line will have a list of qualified vendors who can come out and deal with things, immediately if it’s an emergency,” Wetherington said.
“That’s opposed to an individual owner who may be out of town on vacation, and they don’t know who to call to get it fixed. Or, they want to have their brother-in-law go over and take a look at it. Or say in the case of a broken refrigerator, they give you a dorm fridge to use for the next six months. That sounds crazy, but it’s a true example of the things we’ve seen and heard.”
Rents dip, but remain high
The cranes over peninsular Charleston are evidence of an apartment building boom that’s added over 2,000 units to the area in 2019. That degree of saturation can have an effect on property management companies, Manaker said—greater supply of rental properties tends to drive down rents, a trend reflected in a recent report by RentCafe which showed a slight dip in Charleston rental rates for the first time in two years.
Like any segment of the real estate industry, property management is impacted by market forces. In the aftermath of the Great Recession, when it was difficult for many to buy a home, the property management business was booming, Wetherington said. Today, a lack of affordable starter homes plays into an average Charleston rental rate of $1,364 that’s higher than those in larger regional cities such as Charlotte, Raleigh, Dallas and New Orleans.
That could change, though, if the area becomes a buyer’s market—which encourages not just home-buying, but owners to sell homes rather than rent them. “Generally speaking, when the sales market is strong,” Manaker said, “it’s harder for a property management company to get new clients.”