No-bid contracts for $500,000 in science programming draw scrutiny to SC school district

A school district in South Carolina's capital county plans to pay a Columbia pastor more than $500,000 for a series of children’s books and live events that critics say come up short in their mission to promote science education.

Richland County School District One is among the first districts in the state to embrace the "Irly Bird STEM Series," a collection of rhyming books, mobile science lab visits and theatrical productions created by Pastor Eric Davis, who has a background in electrical engineering. The district has already shoveled hundreds of thousands of dollars into the pastor’s program through two no-bid contracts.

Though the Irly Bird program had not been endorsed by any science education groups at the time, Richland One last year purchased more than 4,000 Irly Bird books at full retail price — $14.95 a book. That arrangement struck state education officials as peculiar and overly expensive.

Some parents and teachers question the educational value of the series and the theatrical productions that thousands of Richland One elementary school students have attended.

Richland One’s no-bid deal is “very irregular, and it deserves to be questioned,” said Pat Scales, a librarian who taught children’s literature at Furman University for 27 years. She described the Irly Bird book series as “substandard for sure," citing grammatical errors and what she described as shoddy illustrations and rudimentary storylines.

Richland One and Davis, pastor of Word of God Church and Ministries International, strongly defended the program. They insist critics are but a loud and vocal minority. They maintain the Irly Bird series, which received accreditation from a national group earlier this month, is a one-of-a-kind concept that introduces young, often disadvantaged students to lucrative careers in STEM — science, technology, engineering and math.

"Education is an investment, not a price tag," Richland One school board member Cheryl Harris said. "Education is evolving every day, and we as educators must ensure that we evolve as well to ensure that our students have every opportunity to succeed."

Davis said Richland One is just the first step in Irly Bird's expansion to schools across the country, though two agencies he has named as business partners told The Post and Courier they are not working with him.

The debate over whether the district is paying for an innovative program or a sweetheart deal for a Richland One graduate has broiled for months in public school board meetings and on social media.

It underscores ongoing tensions within Richland One over the district’s spending. Other flareups include the purchase of $100 Nike windbreakers for school board members, a budgeting mistake that required $4.5 million in spending cuts and the hiring of the school board chairman's wife, an attorney, for complex legal work outside of her usual field.

Experts said the wrangling over the series’ merits also points to long-running and widespread confusion about what constitutes STEM, an acronym that became a buzzword in K-12 education years ago.

Davis, an African American, argues the tensions highlight the district’s racial divide. He noted most of his program’s outspoken critics are white. Most of its vocal supporters are black, along with 73 percent of Richland One’s students. He said detractors are trying to discredit his program to create the perception that Richland One leaders are wasting tax dollars.

“There is a clan out there that is trying to lynch me,” Davis told The Post and Courier.

Ramping up

Davis, 51, has deep connections to Richland One. He graduated from Lower Richland High School in 1986 before earning a degree in electrical engineering technology from South Carolina State University in Orangeburg. He worked at Westinghouse Electric Corp. in Orlando before returning to Columbia in 1995 and starting his ministry.

His late mother, Shirley Davis, was a member of Richland One’s board from 1992 to 2000.

Davis said he created the Irly Bird series in part to fill a dearth of STEM education and activities for local children. He said he was inspired to write a series of books that could help children while on a mission trip to West Africa in late 2016. He ultimately came up with a series centered on a talking rooster named Irly who encounters a series of problems. The title character meets other chickens — chemists, engineers and computer coders — with the expertise to solve them.

The series expanded to include theatrical "edutainment" productions with life-sized versions of the Irly Bird characters performing songs and skits in the vein of Schoolhouse Rock or Sesame Street. Davis said he reached out to then-school board member Darrell Black about a potential partnership, and Black connected him with district officials. Black did not respond to a request for comment.

Davis developed his program to include a summer expo and a mobile STEM lab that sets up outside Richland One’s elementary schools.

Last school year, at the recommendation of district officials, the school board voted to hire Davis’ company.

Richland One entered into a no-bid, $250,000 contract that included the purchase of sets of eight Irly Bird books for 500 elementary school classrooms at the full retail price for each book, district records show.

It is unusual for a school district to pay full price for that many books from a single vendor, state Education Department spokesman Ryan Brown said. Generally, he said, districts pool their purchases or order through a publishing clearinghouse such as Scholastic to get a bulk discount, he said.

Greenville County Schools, for example, typically works to purchase books in this manner, officials said.

"You're using taxpayer money," Brown said, "so the smart thing to do is ask, 'Hey, can you come down off this price?'"

Davis said he doesn't consider 4,000 books a particularly large order but that he has provided the district discounts in other areas of his program.

'The children learn. It's exciting'

The district's deal with Davis, which later grew to $287,000, also paid for mobile STEM lab visits to 15 elementary schools and for 4,800 tickets so Richland One’s pre-K, kindergarten and first-grade students could attend Irly Bird live shows at Columbia’s Township Auditorium. Participating students took home an Irly Bird book as part of the show’s $25 ticket price, district officials said.

This past October, the district signed a new one-year deal with Davis’ company — for another $250,000 — over the objections of school board member Beatrice King, who questioned the program’s cost and lack of accreditation at the time. That deal purchased more live show tickets and nearly twice as many STEM lab visits, but no new Irly Bird books for classroom libraries.

Earlier this month, Davis set up an oceanography and climate-themed lab for students outside Hopkins Elementary School.

His employees, clad in blue jumpsuits, walked gaggles of students through a trailer upfitted with digital microscopes trained on fish scales and other bits of aquatic life. Through a hallway was a small room with three screens showing a video detailing how sea-level rise contributed to flooding in a residential community.

Nearby, a giant military tent housed seven flat-screen TVs. Each featured programs — not developed by Davis' company — in which students could explore the ocean or learn more about sea creatures.

"It's interactive. The children learn. It's exciting," said Davis, who has defended the no-bid nature of his contract.

He and the district maintain the Irly Bird series is a unique concept that another vendor can’t replicate. Richland One can’t provide the same experiences for students at a lower cost, Davis said, adding the equipment for his STEM lab alone costs $300,000.

'They violate every rule'

Still, some Richland One parents remain skeptical of the no-bid selection process for the program and question whether their tax dollars are being spent prudently.

“What bothers me is that they didn’t have to go through the proper channels for this process,” said Julie Davis Latham, whose two children have graduated from Richland One. “The fact that (the books) are accredited now doesn’t really matter. The toothpaste is already out of the tube.”

Two teachers — who each requested anonymity for fear of retribution from district officials — and several parents complained to The Post and Courier about the quality of the books, alleging they are crudely made and sprinkled with grammatical errors and plot deficiencies. In one of the books, they note, Irly meets a computer coder who uses a screwdriver to fix a virus-plagued computer.

A Post and Courier review of eight of Davis’ Irly Bird books found a handful of errors, including repeated run-on sentences and incorrect usage of adverbs.

Davis acknowledged grammatical errors in some books but said his young company has corrected them for future editions and installed a new layer of editing.

But Corbett Toussaint, who moved her two children out of Richland One schools last fall, said spending so much money on books with errors is troubling “in a district where our children are struggling to read.”

Scales, the former Greenville Middle School librarian and Furman University professor, agreed.

She said the books’ usage of puns could confuse young readers, and fictional concepts such as talking animals shouldn't be used to illustrate real-life science.

“These books would never be published by a mainstream publisher,” Scales said. “They violate every rule of children’s literature.”

Richland One spokeswoman Karen York said district staff reviewed the Irly Bird series before the contract was signed to ensure they met curriculum standards, district reading levels and recommendations for classroom libraries from the S.C. Standards for School Library Resource Collections. York said the books are meant to support both STEM and literacy.

Davis’ Irly Bird live shows also have garnered complaints.

Erin Carlson, a former high school teacher, attended a January show at Township Auditorium with her daughter’s 4-K class. She said the skits were more entertaining than educational, and the performance "left a lot to be desired."

Parents also complain that some skits lack a STEM focus, including segments encouraging students to trust police officers and discouraging them from touching guns. Davis said those skits stem from his partnerships with the Columbia Police Department and Richland County Sheriff's Department on a series of Irly Bird books about public safety. He questioned why parents would find them troubling.

One teacher described the live shows as a marketing ploy to sell more Irly Bird books. Actors on stage encouraged the young children to go home and ask their parents to buy more episodes of the Irly Bird series, according to audio obtained by The Post and Courier.

Davis defended the practice, suggesting that some parents are just looking for reasons to complain.

“We’re a book company,” he said. “Why wouldn’t we want to tell the children that there are other books?"

Davis strongly pushed back on complaints that his programs are subpar. He noted that several people spoke in support of the Irly Bird series at a Richland One school board meeting last month. One of them, Blythewood Realtor Shirley Ann Montgomery, told The Post and Courier she bought all the Irly Bird books and took her 7-year-old grandson to see the show at Township.

“It taught them about time and clocks. It taught them about the solar system. It just got them in a mindset of what’s happening around them every day,” Montgomery said, adding that she and her grandson sang the show’s songs on the car ride home.

Davis said he sought accreditation for his program after detractors questioned its credentials. He and the Irly Bird book series recently received a stamp of approval from STEM.org — which describes itself as the oldest privately held STEM education research group in America.

Andrew Raupp, who founded that Michigan-based organization in 2001, said Davis struck him as well-meaning and capable.

“We don’t see anything that was alarming that would cause harm to any of the students involved in the programs,” Raupp said. “He’s promoting STEM education and STEM careers for these students. Sometimes they need these types of experiences to turn that lightbulb on.”

Mixed signals

Davis said other districts and groups have expressed interest in his Irly Bird series. He said he has sold 40,000 books to schools in Jamaica and is in talks to bring his programs to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina and a school in Georgia's Gwinnett County.

Davis declined to provide a point of contact in Jamaica to verify his deal there, citing efforts to sabotage his business. Neither Charlotte-Mecklenburg nor Gwinnett County schools responded to requests for comment.

A few years ago, Charleston County Schools paid Davis' company about $7,000 for students at two elementary schools to attend live shows and take home copies of his STEM books. "We did not pursue more shows and copies due to the cost," spokesman Andrew Pruitt said.

Davis also said he is in discussions with South Carolina Educational Television to develop a STEM show with the Irly Bird characters. He forwarded an email from an ETV official praising his program. ETV spokesman Jeremy Cauthen confirmed the agency met with Davis but said it has no active projects with him.

In a summer 2018 interview posted to YouTube, Davis also said S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman had agreed to adopt the Irly Bird books for use in summer school in certain school districts.

Education Department spokesman Brown said agency officials met with Brown but never agreed to purchase any books. Brown said state law prevents the Education Department from entering into no-bid contracts worth more than $10,000.

Another deal-breaker, Brown said, was that Davis’ company “wanted us to pay them up front for a (book series) that hadn’t been finished.”

Davis said he was truthful in describing his relationships with ETV and the Education Department but would furnish proof only to Richland One officials — not The Post and Courier — on request.

'The wild West' of STEM

The fight over the Irly Bird series’ merits speaks to larger confusion in public education about how schools should implement STEM programming, STEM experts say.

Schools and districts are hungry for more STEM programming, but there is little agreement on what those offerings should look like, said Katie Burch, who until last month coordinated a STEM initiative that is managed by Clemson University. That makes it difficult for districts to know they are getting programs that offer quality instruction to students, she said.

Raupp, the STEM.org founder, said this unregulated backdrop creates an opening for a host of entrepreneurs looking to make money off STEM programs. “It’s almost like the last frontier — the Wild West,” he said.

The Irly Bird series illustrates the ease with which local school districts in South Carolina can enter large contracts with vendors that may not have received heavy scrutiny.

Local districts aren't bound by the same strict procurement laws governing the state Education Department. Richland One, for example, can buy books, testing materials, legal services and food without seeking bids.

In some cases, that can leave taxpayers and even school board members second-guessing after the ink has dried.

“I’ve heard enough concerns to know that I need to ask questions and find out if they’re valid,” said Richland One School Board member Lila Anna Sauls, who voted for the Irly Bird contract in October. “That’s where I am.”

Joseph Cranney contributed to this report.