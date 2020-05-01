Nikki Haley left over a Boeing bailout. Now the company says it won't take one.

Boeing Co. doesn't plan to tap into federal funding to help it weather the coronavirus health crisis, the company said Thursday evening.
The announcement came after more than a month of speculation over whether the aerospace giant would take a government bailout.
Facing drastically reduced demand for aircraft because of the pandemic, the company initially said the aerospace industry needed at least $60 billion in federal aid.
But instead of pursuing government options, the company issued its biggest debt sale ever: a massive bond offering totaling $25 billion.
"As a result of the response, and pending the closure of this transaction expected Monday, May 4, we do not plan to seek additional funding through the capital markets or the U.S. government options at this time," Boeing said in a statement Thursday evening.
The planemaker's pursuit of a potential bailout was the reason former Gov. Nikki Haley stepped down from the planemaker's board last month.
"I cannot support a move to lean on the federal government for a stimulus or bailout that prioritizes our company over others and relies on taxpayers to guarantee our financial position," Haley wrote in a letter to Boeing's board. "I have long held strong convictions that this is not the role of government."
Haley had served on Boeing's board for about a year. She was nominated in February 2019 and officially voted in a few months later.
The pursuit of government funds was the only reason for her departure included in the letter.
During the company's quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, CEO David Calhoun had told reporters the company was still weighing its options, though it was up against a tight deadline.
Companies that qualified for the $17 billion Congress set aside in coronavirus aid package for businesses "critical to maintaining national security" had to submit their applications by May 1.
In its statement about the bond sale, Boeing praised the aid package, saying that the demand for the offering was "in part a result of the confidence in the market created by the CARES Act."