Nikki Haley left over a bailout request. Now it's unclear if Boeing will take federal aid.

You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
The one to watch
Just over a year after being nominated to Boeing Co.'s board, former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley decided last month to resign. Her reason? The company was backing a potential $60 billion bailout from the federal government.
"While I know cash is tight, that is equally true for numerous other industries and for millions of small businesses," she wrote in a letter dated March 16 to Boeing CEO David Calhoun and other members of the board.
"I cannot support a move to lean on the federal government for a stimulus or bailout that prioritizes our company over others and relies on taxpayers to guarantee our financial position," she continued. "I have long held strong convictions that this is not the role of government."
Now, several weeks later, it's unclear if Boeing will be taking federal aid.
When Congress passed the CARES Act, it included a $17 million sum for loans to companies that are critical to national security. Though Boeing is a likely recipient, the company has not stated publicly if it plans to utilize those funds.
In a statement on March 26, the company thanked President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the Senate for taking action to "support the American economy."
"The bill’s access to public and private liquidity, including loans and loan guarantees, is critical for airlines, airports, suppliers, and manufacturers to bridge to recovery," the statement said.
A couple days before that statement was released, Calhoun gave an interview on Fox Business in which he said that Boeing does not want the government to take an equity stake in the company in exchange for aid. If an equity stake were to be nonnegotiable in order to get that assistance, the company would look to other options, Calhoun said, noting that Boeing has "plenty of them."
"If you attach too many things to it, of course you take a different course," he said in the interview.
Several days later, Mnuchin gave an interview on the same network and indicated Boeing didn't plan on using the program, though that could change.
"Right now, Boeing's saying they don't need it," he said.
In a letter sent to Calhoun on Monday, seven Democrats in Washington state’s congressional delegation urged the company to accept federal aid. The lawmakers expressed concern for the more than 71,000 people Boeing employs in their state.
"Given the severe harm the nation’s aerospace industry and hardworking women and men at the Boeing company are experiencing during this pandemic, we hope you will consider utilizing the economic assistance provided by the CARES Act to safeguard thousands of jobs at Boeing in Washington state and across the country," they wrote.
The lawmakers asked the company to address several questions, including:
- Whether or not Boeing plans to apply for financial assistance under the CARES Act
- If the company will "ensure complete support" for its workforce, including eliminating layoffs
- What "specific tools" Boeing will use to assist its suppliers
Right now, tens of thousands of Boeing employees are out of work with production halted indefinitely at plants in Washington state, Philadelphia and, as of Wednesday, North Charleston.
Boeing has not disclosed how many of its nearly 7,000 workers in South Carolina will be out of work during the shutdown.
Want more Boeing news?
We have more details on what the temporary 787 production shutdown means for the planemaker's employees in South Carolina. While we don't know when production on the Dreamliner will start again, workers are facing other uncertainties, too, including:
- The production rate for the 787. Two production cuts were already scheduled for the Dreamliner, but some industry observers anticipate an additional cut is likely.
- The new voluntary layoff program. Last week, the company announced it would offer benefits packages to eligible employees who volunteer for layoffs. It's not known yet who will be eligible and how many workers the company hopes will take the offer.
Want to receive this newsletter in your inbox every Monday and Thursday? Sign up for free.
Financial statement
“Every day, our primary objective is to protect South Carolinians, but we also must act to protect the state’s economy. This order does both."
— Gov. Henry McMaster
The governor announced yesterday that South Carolina workers who are furloughed with pay will still be eligible for unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.
The number of unemployment claims in the state has continued to balloon. More than 85,000 filed claims last week, smashing a state record set the prior week. Reporter Andy Brown has more details here.
Openings and closings
- Boeing Co. temporarily shut down 787 production in North Charleston.
- After 21 years on King Street, the downtown Kickin' Chicken is closing.
- A to-go only extension of the Market at Hamby is open on Daniel Island.
- The opening for the new Parker's Kitchen in Summerville has changed.
- The reopening of the Charleston Farmer's Market has been delayed.
Other stuff you should know
- MUSC is laying off about 900 people, including nurses and other staff who care for patients, and cutting pay for salaried workers. (Post and Courier)
- Because of the ongoing pandemic, S.C.'s largest airports saw less than 95 percent of their normal passenger levels on Tuesday. (Post and Courier)
- Blackbaud founder Tony Bakker pledged this week to match as much as $500,000 in donations to a coronavirus relief fund. (Post and Courier)
- The Federal Reserve rolled out a $2.3 trillion plan aimed at households, businesses and local governments hit hard by the coronavirus crisis. (AP)
- Nationally, 6.6 million people filed for unemployment last week. This story includes the number of claims by state for the last three weeks. (NPR)
Sound smart while working from home
"Hey boss, did you know a surge of coronavirus-related scams is expected to hit South Carolina in the next month?"
The state's top federal prosecutor, U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy, launched the South Carolina COVID Strike Team to respond to suspected scams. McCoy said reports started coming in immediately. None have reached the courts yet.
The majority of reports coming from South Carolinians have been about hoarding and price gouging, but law enforcement is also looking out for fraudulent investment opportunities and fake charity schemes.
Just last week, a fake letter was circulating to College of Charleston students offering $5,000 to the first 100 students who participate in a COVID-19 vaccine trial. The letter appeared to be signed by Thomas O'Brien, the city of Charleston's director of Public Services, but O'Brien said it wasn't real.
Here are some tips to avoid coronavirus-related scams.
Do you want this newsletter delivered to your inbox? Subscribe here.