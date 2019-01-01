The developer of the Nexton community in Summerville wants to build an office complex at a new I-26 interchange with the aim of attracting corporate tenants who want to locate their headquarters in the Charleston region.
NASH Nexton Holdings LLC has filed a permit application with the Army Corps of Engineers that would allow the developer to fill 9.5 acres of freshwater wetlands to build the roughly 46-acre project.
The office complex would be at the recently completed intersection of Interstate 26 and Nexton Parkway.
In addition to a high-density office district, the project would include a 100-room hotel and retail spaces.
The application states the development would be geared toward "corporate headquarters or large regional offices."
The developer has proposed buying credits within the Pigeon Pond Mitigation Bank in Berkeley County to compensate for wetlands that would be destroyed by the project.
A Nexton spokesperson could not be reached for comment Monday.
Landing a corporate headquarters has been a key priority for the S.C. Commerce Department, which hopes an international flight starting in April will provide the missing ingredient that businesses are looking for.
"We've had numerous examples of where we fought to get a headquarters in one part of the state or the other, and essentially in every instance we lost because we didn't have an international airport," Bobby Hitt, the state's Commerce Secretary, told The Post and Courier after British Airways announced its Charleston-to-London route.
Having a true international airport within the state's borders "puts Charleston and South Carolina in a different category" for economic development, Hitt said.
In addition to the Army Corps permit, the office project would need approval from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Nexton is a mixed-use development that will have shopping areas, offices and 13,000 residences in a combination of single-family and multifamily projects. It's located near the fast-growing I-26 corridor that stretches from Charleston to a new Volvo Cars manufacturing campus near Ridgeville.
Nexton is being developed by North America Sekisui House LLC, a subsidiary of Japan’s largest homebuilder, and San Diego-based American Newland Communities. The Japanese firm bought the 4,000-acre tract from WestRock Land and Development for $90 million in March.