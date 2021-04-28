NextEra withdraws offer for Santee Cooper. Embattled utility likely to remain state owned.

COLUMBIA – NextEra Energy has withdrawn its offer to purchase Santee Cooper, a move that effectively ends the years-long debate over whether to sell South Carolina’s embattled electric and water utility, The Post and Courier has learned.
NextEra, the Florida-based power giant that has lobbied lawmakers for three years for a chance to take over Santee Cooper, sent a letter to the state this week pulling its multi-billion-dollar offer and asking for its $25 million deposit back.
The company’s representatives also informed top lawmakers they have given up, a decision that came shortly after the S.C. Senate last week voted 36-8 to not continue exploring the sale of Santee Cooper. The withdrawal also came less than two weeks after NextEra CEO Jim Robo sent a letter to S.C. Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Gaffney, offering to put in a revised bid for Santee Cooper.
"They’re no longer interested," House budget committee chairman Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, told The Post and Courier. "Basically, they said they understand the politics and that (Senate) vote was overwhelming and insurmountable and they were no longer going to be pursuing a sale of Santee Cooper.”
A NextEra spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
S.C. lawmakers previously considered a sale of Santee Cooper as a way to protect its ratepayers, including customers of the 20 electric cooperatives that buy Santee Cooper's power, after the agency lost $4 billion on the failed expansion of the V.C. Summer nuclear power plant in Fairfield County.
Lawmakers in 2019 sought formal, binding offers for the utility and paid consultants some nearly $15 million to review them. A handful of companies submitted offers, and NextEra's proved the best. But a NextEra takeover would mean hundreds of layoffs of former state employees and higher electric rates for the 2 million South Carolinians who rely on Santee Cooper's power, a state analysis found.
Over the past year, it became clear that lawmakers lacked the votes for a sale and would instead seek to reform the agency to make it more accountable to the General Assembly, utility watchdogs and its ratepayers. Both the S.C. Senate and House have passed reform proposals this year.
Santee Cooper's supporters - including employees, retirees and friends in the Legislature - will revel in NextEra's withdrawal, having campaigned against a sale over the past few years.
NextEra, which previously had no operations in South Carolina, had spent more than $205,000 lobbying the S.C. Legislature over the past three years. It employed as many as nine lobbyists at a time to patrol the Statehouse grounds and poured tens of thousands of dollars more into an ad campaign to build goodwill in the Palmetto State.
The company was said to have let go of its contract lobbyists in South Carolina as part of this decision.
Previously, NextEra had been bullish about its prospects of sealing the Santee Cooper deal, even as powerful state senators vowed to block any effort to privatize the utility.
On an April 21 earnings call, a day before the Senate vote against further exploring a sale, Robo, NextEra's CEO, told analysts the company remained interested in taking over Santee Cooper.
"Fundamentally, our bid stands, and we're ready to get going and negotiating with the state on the sale," Robo said. "Ultimately, the most important thing is, it remains very clear to me that the best route for the state and its customers and the economy of the state is to demunicipalize Santee Cooper and get it in the hands of an entity like ourselves that will run it in the best-in-class way."
The utility would pull the offer less than a week later.