NextEra's bid for Santee Cooper includes 'land mine' in charging for incomplete projects

Florida-based NextEra Energy, the main suitor for state-owned power provider Santee Cooper, wants to bypass South Carolina’s utility regulators to charge customers $2.3 billion on new power plants even if those projects are canceled.

Some believe NextEra’s pitch smacks of the Base Load Review Act, the controversial law that jump-started the failed V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project, tied regulators’ hands and enabled Cayce-based South Carolina Electric & Gas to charge ratepayers billions for those unfinished reactors.

When the partially completed expansion failed in 2017, customers were left with nothing and utilities were saddled with debt. The V.C. Summer crisis led to SCE&G's sale to Dominion Energy and demands to sell off project partner Santee Cooper.

As part of an ambitious offer to buy Santee Cooper, NextEra is ready to pay off the Moncks Corner-based utility’s debt, provide refunds and rebates to customers, and settle an important class-action ratepayer lawsuit over a failed nuclear plant expansion.

But stowed away in NextEra's multibillion-dollar bid are special requests that some lawmakers, attorneys and consumer advocates believe could sink the sale.

The company wants the Legislature to avoid the normal regulations for investor-owned utilities in South Carolina and win pre-approval for at least four years of spending for new power projects central to its takeover of Santee Cooper.

Those proposed projects include: 800 megawatts of new solar generation; an expansion of Santee Cooper's Rainey gas-fired power station in Anderson County; and the construction of a new, 1,250-megawatt gas-fired plant in Fairfield County.

But that’s not all. NextEra also wants assurances that it can bill customers for those plants if the projects are scrubbed because of state or federal regulatory changes, like a nationwide tax on carbon emissions.

David Reuter, a spokesman for NextEra, said those stipulations are a "key component" of the company's deal and necessary to pull off a successful takeover of Santee Cooper. Without those assurances, Reuter said it would create "significant uncertainty" for the company.

But the company's special requests worry South Carolina lawmakers, who want to avoid a repeat of the law that opened the door for the V.C Summer debacle.

"We've been down that road before. That raises a lot of concerns," said state Rep. Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, chairman of the House budget committee that will analyze NextEra's offer. "I'm sure it's going to raise a lot of concerns from the members."

House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, added, "Anything that resembles the Base Load Review Act is going to be dead on arrival. We're not going to give anybody carte blanche to do that again."

The Legislature repealed that Base Load Review Act two years ago after ratepayers voiced outrage over the canceled nuclear project in South Carolina.

Gov. Henry McMaster, who pushed to sell Santee Cooper for the past three years, has already come out in support of NextEra’s purchase offer. But many of the state’s legislative leaders have yet to announce if they support the bid.

NextEra’s requests are included in a new bill, which it is asking state lawmakers to pass later this year. That bill had not been made public as lawmakers were being briefed on NextEra's plans that were first revealed Tuesday.

The Post and Courier received a copy of the legislation Friday evening after days of requests with NextEra and the state Department of Administration, which is overseeing the Santee Cooper bids.

The legislation spells out what was summarized in a Department of Administration review of bids for Santee Cooper that included a sale, a management plan and keeping the utility under state control.

NextEra, which made the only offer to buy Santee Cooper, wants to skip a formal hearing in which state utility regulators, environmental groups and ratepayer advocates could scrutinize the company's plans and determine if they are the best option for power customers.

If NextEra gets its way, its $2.3 billion in proposed energy spending would be given the stamp of approval by state lawmakers who are largely untrained in utility matters.

A report put together by the Department of Administration said the pre-approval of NextEra's energy projects "poses risks" to ratepayers.

NextEra wouldn't be able to charge ratepayers during construction, like SCE&G did for V.C. Summer, but could collect project costs from customers for the work after it is completed or even if it is abandoned midway through development for specific reasons. And the state's utility regulators on the Public Service Commission would be powerless to intervene after the projects are approved by state lawmakers.

"The new legislation would largely displace the PSC and allow NextEra to operate an electric utility in South Carolina free from much of the regulatory oversight," the report noted.

Lawmakers previously complained about giving utilities a blank check to spend as much as they wanted on a power project ahead of time. They argued it removes any incentive for investor-owned utilities to hold down costs for customers.

NextEra, however, said there are customer protections included in its proposed bill.

The company will require competitive bidding among its contractors on the energy projects, Reuter said. And NextEra, he emphasized, has a track record of finishing its power plants. Reuter also suggested the legislation puts "hard cost caps" on the company's $2.3 billion in proposed energy spending.

Bob Guild, an environmental attorney who practices in front of the state regulators, is skeptical. He argues NextEra is asking the Legislature to "insulate the company from failure." Guild was a constant critic of the Base Load Review Act in the lead up to the V.C. Summer project being canceled.

Not allowing ratepayers and other groups to challenge NextEra's spending and energy plans, Guild said, eliminates any due process for ratepayers and kills the PSC's role of scrutinizing investor-owned utilities that operate as monopolies in South Carolina.

"Do we want to buy a pig in a poke like we did with the Base Load Review Act? No," Guild said. "The last thing we want to do is repeat that mistake. This is a land mine in the NextEra proposal. Have we not learned our lesson?"

Santee Cooper, which submitted its own bid to keep the utility under state control, is not regulated by the PSC. The Santee Cooper board, appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate, sets the utility's rates.

But state lawmakers are now being asked to consider changes that could allow the PSC to scrutinize future energy projects pitched by Santee Cooper, if the utility remains under state control.

Though the major terms of bids for control of Santee Cooper are unlikely to be changed now, some lawmakers said there could be wiggle room on certain points.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said he expects the company-sponsored bill to be debated heavily in the coming months.

"I think that is clearly going to have a lot of questions and scrutiny on it," Massey said. "This is a big deal. People are taking it seriously. And they should be."