NextEra purchase of Santee Cooper could shift costs and risks to SC taxpayers

NextEra Energy's proposed takeover of Santee Cooper could potentially cost South Carolina taxpayers by leaving the state government to pick up the tab for the public utility's pension plan, health care costs and a number of ongoing lawsuits.

At first glance, Florida-based NextEra’s mammoth offer for Santee Cooper includes a whopping $1.1 billion in cash “for the benefit of the state."

But upon closer inspection, the deal shows that money could be swallowed up by long-term liabilities NextEra plans to leave with the state as it privatizes the 86-year-old electric and water utility.

That could leave little benefit and a host of potential costs for state taxpayers.

NextEra’s multibillion-dollar offer is undergoing intense scrutiny at the Statehouse this month as lawmakers prepare to decide the fate of Santee Cooper after the state agency wasted $4 billion on the failed expansion of its V.C. Summer nuclear power plant in Fairfield County.

Lawmakers are considering NextEra’s bid along with two other unique offers. That includes Santee Cooper's own proposal to keep the utility under state control and Virginia-based Dominion Energy's plan to manage Santee Cooper's operations for the state.

The historic purchase offer submitted by NextEra, a company valued at $125 billion on Wall Street, checks off a lot of things lawmakers want.

It privatizes Santee Cooper’s remaining $6.8 billion in bond debt. It offers refunds and rate credits for power customers. And it settles a class-action ratepayer lawsuit filed against Santee Cooper over the failed nuclear project.

The deal also includes a roughly $600 million payment from NextEra to the state and a transfer of another $500 million in cash that is currently on Santee Cooper's books — which is technically South Carolina's money already.

But the state Legislature should not count on that money to fund road paving, school improvements, prison upgrades or other state needs.

Nearly half of it — an estimated $525 million — will be needed to cover Santee Cooper's health care costs and unfunded state pension liability, which NextEra does not plan to take on.

The remaining money the state will receive could be consumed by several ongoing lawsuits that NextEra plans to leave with the state.

Several consulting firms hired by the Legislature said they were "unable to estimate the magnitude of such liabilities" that would be left behind by NextEra's deal.

A review of Santee Cooper's records, however, shows the potential liability for some of the remaining lawsuits could cost in excess of $2 billion in the future, depending on the outcome of those cases.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

David Reuter, a spokesman for NextEra, confirmed the company would not be taking on those legal liabilities. But he pointed out Santee Cooper customers would be on the hook for those lawsuit settlements and verdicts anyway if Santee Cooper isn't sold.

"By any reasonable standard, we believe that customers, Santee Cooper and the state are far better off with this proposal than without it," Reuter said.

The difference, of course, is that ratepayers, not taxpayers, would be responsible for the potential legal costs if Santee Cooper remains under state control.

Jerry Farano, one of the Legislature's legal advisors, told state senators on Tuesday NextEra's plan effectively transfers an unknown amount of financial liability from the 2 million South Carolinians who get Santee Cooper's power to the state’s roughly 5 million taxpayers.

“It is a risk shift from a 2 million-person universe to a 5 million-person universe,” he said.

“That’s probably well and good unless you’re part of that 3 million people that aren’t served by Santee Cooper,” replied state Sen. Larry Grooms, a Bonneau Republican and Santee Cooper’s strongest defender in the General Assembly.

Lawmakers have known for months that keeping Santee Cooper under state control runs its own risks to taxpayers.

They’ve been warned that Santee Cooper could be bankrupted if it loses the class-action ratepayer lawsuit and the utility is unable to charge its customers for the billions of dollars it sank into the abandoned nuclear reactors.

But Tuesday marked the first time lawmakers were told that taxpayers could also be on the hook if NextEra wins the political battle to take over Santee Cooper.

That reality — and the lack of clarity on how much liability the state must take on — highlight the difficult decision state lawmakers are being asked to make this year.

“It makes it extremely difficult," said Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington. “There is no way to judge the dollars from one side to the other if you don’t have all the information and understand exactly what’s there. This process is going to take some time. ... This is the biggest potential transaction in the history of the state, and one of the biggest — if not the biggest — in the country.”

The advertised benefits of NextEra’s plan may seem really appealing to lawmakers if they are focused on refunding power customers for V.C. Summer and getting state government out of the electric utility business.

NextEra’s bid does provide immediate benefits to Santee Cooper’s direct customers and the members of South Carolina’s 20 electric cooperatives, which the state-run utility also supplies with power.

The company is prepared to throw $941 million in refunds and rate credits toward those power customers — with some of that meant to serve as reimbursement for the cost of V.C. Summer.

The question now is whether those immediate ratepayer benefits are enough to convince the state's 170 state lawmakers to privatize Santee Cooper.