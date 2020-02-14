Next growth area for Nexton is hotels with 3 flags, conference center opening

When developers started building the ballroom for the new Lowcountry Conference Center, they took special care to make sure the doorway was extra wide.

It was designed specifically so vehicles — maybe a South Carolina-made Volvo car or a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van — could be driven right into the event space.

Like that doorway, the property and the development around it have been built with the greater Charleston area's growth in mind.

The hotel that houses the conference center, a 250-room dual-flagged Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites from locally based Lowcountry Hotels, is slated to open in early March.

The lodging is one of the first new hotel projects to be added to Nexton, a sprawling 5,000-acre development that's as large as the Charleston peninsula. In the last year, the community has added homes, offices, restaurants and retail space at a rapid pace.

Now, three hotel flags are opening at Nexton in the span of about a month, and a fourth is on the way.

The first was a 95-room Cambria Hotel, an upscale brand from Choice Hotels. It opened last week on Sigma Drive, directly across from the joined Hilton brands and conference center.

On another side of the roundabout they share, a Hyatt Place is set to rise by early 2022.

Both the Cambria and the conference center hotel expect business travelers to be their primary customer base, but both are hoping leisure travelers will be drawn to Nexton, too.

The properties are less than a mile from a cluster of established downtown Charleston and Mount Pleasant restaurants that have recently opened Summerville outposts. They include Taco Boy, Halls Chophouse, Vicious Biscuit and, later this year, Page's Okra Grill.

Room rates will also run lower than those on the peninsula. At the Cambria, rooms are starting at $120 a night.

Between the three hotel flags and the conference center, Nexton's new lodging hub will employ about 125 workers, most of whom live nearby.

Many of the newly opened Cambria's 25 employees had been making much longer commutes downtown or to Mount Pleasant or North Charleston, said Kate Neville, who oversees sales.

Neville also manages operations at Cambria's Mount Pleasant location, which was the brand's first Charleston-area flag. The second opened in West Ashley last year.

The Nexton location is the third and final property Cambria has planned for the Charleston region.

The Summerville hotel has more in common with the West Ashley location than the Cambria east of the Cooper, especially in the layout of its lobby, Neville said.

The Summerville location has a larger outdoor lounge area, and a couple of small wedding ceremonies have already been booked for the gazebo next to its pool.

Across the street, the dual-flagged hotel feels more like a large 250-room lodging than two distinct properties.

The first floor has a spacious lobby with one check-in desk. Amenities like the resort-style pool and fitness center are shared by guests of both hotels.

The flags don't repeat room numbers, so guests can't mix up which side of the property they're staying on.

Both brands are suited for business travelers, but the Homewood Suites is catered particularly to guests staying for five nights or longer. Rooms have full-size refrigerators, dishwashers, a stove top and ceiling fans.

The conference center side features a 7,000-square-foot ballroom on the first floor. The second level has two large meeting areas that can be divided into three rooms each. That format was laid out with large conventions in mind: the ballroom can serve as the main meeting space while the second level is used for breakout sessions.

Scott Fennell, president at Lowcountry Hotels, said he thinks the center and the attached hotels' full-service offerings will help make the Charleston area more competitive in the convention market.

The property will, by far, be the largest lodging in Summerville. It's also the tallest building in Berkeley County, Fennell said, by three stories.

"We're already seeing leads come in on pieces of business that would have never been able to stay in this area," said Daniel Blumenstock, the company's director of hotels.

Two events are scheduled for the hotel's opening month, and a mix of functions are on the books or being discussed for the rest of the year: weddings, reunions, a prom, a fundraising event and corporate conferences.

Berkeley County has also been interested in finding ways to utilize the space.

Despite the proximity of the Cambria and the soon-to-be-built Hyatt Place, Blumenstock said he doesn't think they'll be competing for the same guests.

"We're all bringing something different," he said. "I think we're all excited to serve the local business community and be a part of Nexton."