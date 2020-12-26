Newsmaker: King Street's tumultuous year of the pandemic, protests, closings

King Street was eerily quiet when the city was under a stay-at-home order in April — an omen of the tumultuous months to come for what is usually a bustling thoroughfare for retail, dining and tourism.

In late May, the street was filled with hundreds of protesters calling for an end to police brutality. The night of May 30, a riot broke out downtown, and more than 150 businesses were damaged, the majority of them on Upper King Street.

Later in the summer, just as business was picking up, Charleston emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot. Hopes that a recovery was on the horizon were dashed. Signs posted in the windows of retail stores reminded people of a mandatory mask mandate, and hotel occupancies that had been inching upward dropped.

The tough year led some retailers, like Forever 21 and Jos. A. Bank, to vacate the shopping district. A few restaurants called it quits, too.

But while business openings slowed, they didn't stop. New places for people to eat Italian food, purchase eyeglasses or shop for clothing are among the recent debuts.