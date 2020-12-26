Newsmaker: Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg

During a year Charlestonians grappled with the coronavirus pandemic, social unrest and recurring flooding, Mayor John Tecklenburg was regularly before the public providing update after update on what the city was doing.

Charleston was the first city in the state to enact a stay-at-home order to combat the coronavirus earlier this year and remains one of the communities with a mask mandate in place. Reopening Charleston, a city that thrives on tourism, meant stricter policies compared with other municipalities in the state.

After a month of peaceful protests and, ultimately, a riot, Tecklenburg announced the removal of the controversial John C. Calhoun monument this year. A month later, it was gone.

On flooding, Tecklenburg announced Charleston would lead the Southeast as the first municipality to sue big oil for a manipulation campaign started in the 1980s. The city began work on its first sea-level-rise construction project, raising the Low Battery.