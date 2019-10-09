After months of review, revisions and voting, Charleston officially adopted new rules for hotel development this week which should make it more difficult to build large lodgings on the peninsula.

Charleston City Council unanimously and without discussion gave final approval to the hotel ordinance at its meeting Tuesday.

The last vote could have happened as early as council's first September meeting, when they gave the rules second reading. But, since several changes were made during that session, some members of council said they wanted to see a clean copy of the ordinance before giving a final OK.

Then later last month, a suggested change to the meeting space requirements delayed the approval again. Since the rules were up for third reading, any amendments had to be approved unanimously, and the change couldn't get full support that night.

Earlier iterations of the rules have been in effect during council's review process. The pending ordinance doctrine applied, meaning applications for hotels submitted after the ordinance was given a first reading in May had to meet the requirements of the most recently approved version.

The final draft of the ordinance includes updated rules such as:

Restrictions protecting existing residences, offices and retail spaces

Minimum and maximum room counts, set at 10 and 250, respectively

Updated requirements for hotels' meeting space

A new fee to build hotels that will go into a fund for affordable housing

The rules set a cap for future full-service hotels. Only four additional full-service hotels will be allowed to be approved, council decided. Each of those properties could have up to 250 rooms each. Right now, Charleston has two existing full-service lodgings and two more in the pipeline.

The ordinance also changed language as it applies to the zoning board that makes hotel approvals. The new version gives the board more discretion when reviewing applications.

A hotel task force, which included Mayor John Tecklenburg, members of council and representatives from neighborhood associations, preservation groups and the visitor industry, had been working on the ordinance since early May. Council also made its own changes, and the city's Planning Commission weighed in during the process.

Attempts to adopt stricter rules for new hotels had been discussed well before that — Tecklenburg said during his mayoral campaign in 2015 that he'd rein in the development downtown — but the process kicked into higher gear after some high-profile hotel approvals earlier this year. That included plans for a 252-room lodging on a Meeting Street site that was originally planned to be used by the Charleston School of Law.

A proposal for stricter rules for rooftop bars and restaurants also came out of the hotel task force's sessions. A first draft of the rules, which included prohibitions on flashing lights and amplified sound, was brought before council last month but was deferred to let the hotel task force review it.

The group will meet this month to discuss the draft and propose changes before bringing it back to council for a possible first reading.