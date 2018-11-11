Defense contractor SAIC is confident it will have plenty of work for its new manufacturing facility in Hanahan despite the military's decision to cancel a contract that spurred construction of the $26 million building.
"We are committed to the building and we have a growing portfolio of work for which the building will be utilized," said SAIC spokeswoman Lauren Presti.
The Reston, Va., company had been upgrading an amphibious assault vehicle for the Marine Corps at its Magi Road site, with plans to move production to the new building by the end of this year. SAIC's contract called for upgrades to 392 vehicles if the military exercised all of its options. However, the Marine Corps canceled the contract in September after opting to use a different type of vehicle.
Presti said the company will use the new site for work on a five-year, $597 million Navy contract awarded in August to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems with engineered cable assemblies, mounting kit assemblies, hardware and software. There's a two-year option on that contract that could bring its value to $861 million.
The new building also could fulfill two other contracts totaling roughly $100 million — one for vehicle integration work for the Navy and another for an Army advanced field artillery tactical data system.
"We were also awarded several smaller contracts, which would bring our total contract awards close to $1 billion," Presti said.
About 300 people had been working on the amphibious assault vehicle contract, and 39 of them have been given layoff notifications. "We are still actively seeking to redeploy them on other contracts within the company," Presti said.
All told, about 900 people work for SAIC at the company's Charleston-area locations.
Delivery decline
Boeing Co. will announce lower-than-normal commercial airplane deliveries for October, but the aerospace giant expects to be back on track during the last two months of 2018 for a record-setting year.
Greg Smith, Boeing's chief financial officer, said at an investors' conference in Chicago that the slower deliveries are due to delays on engines and other components from supplier CFM International. Boeing will release the totals this week.
"The deliveries for the balance of the year will be backloaded," Smith said. "You'll see a lighter October than you would typically, and you'll see a higher-than-production-rate delivery profile for November and December."
Chicago-based Boeing's deliveries totaled 569 aircraft through September compared to 554 during the first nine months of 2017. The company expects to deliver between 810 and 815 planes this year, beating the industry record of 763 deliveries set last year.
October deliveries of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, built in North Charleston and Everett, Wash., nearly matched last year's total, according to unofficial figures compiled by analyst Uresh Sheth on his All Things 787 website. There were a dozen Dreamliner deliveries in October — seven in North Charleston and five in Everett — versus 13 a year ago.
If the unofficial figures hold true, Boeing will have delivered 118 Dreamliners through the first 10 months of 2018 — five more than the same period a year ago.