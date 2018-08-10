A new women's clothing boutique will celebrate its grand opening Saturday in Mount Pleasant.
Monkee's will welcome customers at 10 a.m. at 1421 Shucker Circle, Suite 1114, in Oyster Park off Ben Sawyer Boulevard.
The shop, owned by Lindsay Cunningham who once worked for the North Carolina-based retailer at its flagship store in Wilmington, features designer shoes, clothing and accessories.
“A lot of people here know the Monkee’s name pretty well, and they are so excited to get one here, " Cunningham said.
She noted the store's customer service and location in the East Cooper market.
"(Customers) don't have to drive downtown, find parking and walk," she said.
As part of the grand opening, the store is hosting trunk shows as well from a few designers, including the Anna Cate Collection and April Marin Clothing.
The boutique’s marine-inspired blue and white palette brings together bamboo and fiber rugs with brass accents and plush velvet, in a style Cunningham describes as “island vibe meets city chic."
The first 20 shoppers will receive a free gift, and in-store drawings for free swag will take place Saturday and Sunday.
The shop also is offering an Instagram giveaway contest @monkeesofmtpleasant. A grand prize drawing will take place Sunday.
This weekend, the shop is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.