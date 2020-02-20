New waterfront hotel on Charleston Harbor now has a name, broke ground Thursday

You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
The one to watch
A major hotel project that developers and city officials have said will increase public access to Charleston's waterfront broke ground today.
Up until now, the project has been referred to as the "Waterfront Hotel," but the property now has an official name. It will be called The Cooper, named for the river that its 225 guest rooms, retail spaces, rooftop and lawn will overlook.
The project also includes an expansion of the city's Waterfront Park.
Lowe, a real estate company that is based in Los Angeles but has substantial and growing operations in Charleston, is developing the hotel.
Matt Walker, who heads hospitality and resort development for Lowe, said that, except for the hotel's name, most of what was presented to the city nearly four years ago is still intact in the hotel's plans.
Lowe made that presentation shortly after Mayor John Tecklenburg was elected for the first time. One of the main points of Tecklenburg's campaign platform was a promise to curb hotel development.
But Tecklenburg recalled at Thursday's ceremony that when he heard a 400-foot expansion of public waterfront access was part of the project — and that Lowe was going to pay for it — he was on board.
Their goal, Walker said, was to connect Waterfront Park to the restaurant Fleet Landing. Between the two, at that time, was a large brick building built in the early 1970s.
It was still serving as the headquarters of the State Ports Authority. Lowe's senior vice president of development in Charleston, Dan Battista, said he was calling Ports Authority CEO Jim Newsome monthly — maybe even weekly — to ask if they were ready to sell the property.
The waterfront land changed hands in 2017 when Lowe bought it for $38 million. The SPA moved over to its new headquarters near its Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant last year, and demolition on the old offices began.
Now officially in its construction phase, The Cooper is expected to open in 2022. In addition to its rooms and the park expansion, much of the development's first floor will be dedicated to retail space.
A rooftop terrace six stories up will have views of Charleston Harbor, Waterfront Park and Fort Sumter. The outdoor pool overlooking the harbor will have an infinity edge design.
Lowe is also building a dock where people will be able to park their boats while they visit the hotel for shopping or dining.
The Cooper will have a signature restaurant and, on a corner of the property that borders Waterfront Park, a cafe. Walker said they aren't divulging details about the food and beverage program yet.
Want to receive this newsletter in your inbox every Monday and Thursday? Sign up for free.
Openings, closings:
- New York City restaurant The Loyal is opening in the Greystar building.
- Sports pub and restaurant 1st Place plans to open on upper King Street.
- The Daniel Island Yacht Club will open as part of a new Waterfront Park.
- Harris Teeter's new West Ashley store officially opened on Wednesday.
- Jalisco Taqueria & Tequila will host its grand opening party on Sunday.
- Kiawah Island children's clothing store Sugar Snap Pea is closing.
Financial statement:
"This is the biggest potential transaction in the history of the state, and one of the biggest — if not the biggest — in the country."
— Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington on the potential sale of state-owned utility Santee Cooper
Florida-based NextEra Energy wants to privatize Santee Cooper. The deal includes $1.1 billion cash "for the benefit of the state," but that money could be swallowed by long-term liabilities NextEra plans to leave with the state.
Other stuff you should know:
- The S.C. Supreme Court ruled that the Charleston residents opposing a proposed cruise ship terminal should be heard in court. (Post and Courier)
- Singer and South Carolina native Darius Rucker will serve as an official ambassador for the Palmetto State's tourism industry. (Post and Courier)
- The amount of cargo moving through the Port of Charleston will take a dip because of coronavirus-related factory shutdowns. (Post and Courier)
- More than a month and a half into the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, the virus is hurting global business in wide-ranging ways. (NPR)
- Boeing asked Washington state lawmakers to suspend its preferential tax rate unless the U.S. and European Union settle a trade dispute. (AP)
Sound smart at work:
"Hey boss, did you know the state's top income tax debtors owe South Carolina nearly $120 million — enough to run a city for a year?"
That debt is owed by 236 businesses and 231 individuals the S.C. Department of Revenue identified this week in listings of debtors the agency published online this week. It appears there's little chance the state will get the money.
Do you want this newsletter delivered to your inbox? Subscribe here.