Restaurant-rich Charleston will welcome a new huge player in the food distribution business next month.
US Foods Chef'Store, an emporium of kitchenware and food for restaurants and commercial kitchens, will open in mid-September at 1510 Meeting St. on Charleston's upper peninsula, according to a company spokeswoman.
The Illinois-based firm has not released a specific opening date, but an employee said the 59,000-square-foot store will open at 7 a.m. Sept. 13.
"We are excited for Chef'Store to start serving the booming culinary industry in Charleston," said company vice president Josh Waters. "Chef'Store is specifically designed for restaurant operators and chefs who need to quickly and conveniently replenish ingredients at wholesale prices any day of the week."
The store, next to the Pepsi Bottling Group plant just beyond the entrance to Magnolia Cemetery, does not require a membership and is open to the public. It's between Algonquin Road and a self-storage facility.
It will offer wholesale food, equipment and supplies to the restaurant industry and general public.
It's the sixth Chef'Store location for Illinois-based US Foods Inc. Others are in Charlotte, Columbia, Dallas, Oklahoma City and Tempe, Ariz.
US Foods also maintains distribution centers in more than 60 locations in 37 states, including sites in Fort Mill near Charlotte and Lexington near Columbia.
The wholesale, cash-and-carry food and restaurant supply outlet stocks pantry staples, commercial kitchen equipment and items such as serving trays and skillets. Its product lineup spans more than 350,000 brands.
Chef’Store focuses on serving chefs, restaurant owners, operators of institutional kitchens such as churches or schools, and the general public.
The food distributor bought the nine-acre property in August 2017 for $7.9 million from American Shipping and Logistics Group of New Jersey.
The big-box store's opening will be the third for the Charleston region over two months.
Costco Wholesale recently opened its second Charleston-area membership store in Mount Pleasant, and Whole Foods Market will open Aug. 29 in West Ashley, its second supermarket in the region.