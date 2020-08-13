New unemployment claims continued to drop in SC in early August amid recession

The number of people being laid off from their jobs in South Carolina continued to decline during the first week of August, but the state is still dealing with a historic unemployment crisis.

From Aug. 2 to Aug. 8, roughly 5,921 people filed an initial unemployment claim with the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

That's the lowest number of new unemployment applicants South Carolina has reported since March, when the coronavirus pandemic first hit the state.

But as DEW's director pointed out on Thursday, the nearly 6,000 people who signed up for jobless benefits last week is still three times what the state was handling in January and February.

“To keep things in context, this is still three times higher than the weekly totals we were experiencing in the weeks prior to the COVID-19 pandemic fully affecting South Carolina,” Dan Ellzey, the director of DEW, said in a written statement.

Even more, many of the people who claimed jobless benefits between March and July are still relying on the state's unemployment system.

Data collected by the U.S. Department of Labor shows roughly 168,375 people continued to claim state unemployment benefits during the last week of July. And another 72,000 independent contractors, self-employed people and so-called gig workers continued to rely on federal unemployment benefits that were expanded for them during the pandemic and corresponding recession.

The amount of money that individuals can receive through the unemployment system dropped significantly in last week. The extra $600 per week that Congress was giving to every eligible applicant ended in late July, and members of Congress have been unable to strike a deal yet to extend those additional benefits, which economists believe was propping up consumer spending throughout the country.

Last week, President Donald Trump announced a plan to try to replace part of the money people were receiving between April and July. His administration announced that it would use disaster relief funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover $300 for every person receiving unemployment benefits.

But his plan, which was laid out in a memo, suggested states would need to chip in an extra $100 for those individuals.

On Thursday, DEW announced it did not know how the president's plan would be implemented and said it was still waiting on guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The agency assured people that any extra money would be retroactive to Aug. 1, but DEW also warned people that it could take weeks to implement what the Trump administration has planned.

“Due to the expected guidance requiring coding changes to our system, we do want claimants to understand that it will likely take several weeks before any additional retroactive benefits will be paid out," Ellzey said.