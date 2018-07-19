A new national sub sandwich chain is entering the Charleston market.
Florida-based Jon Smith Subs will open this fall in a 1,485-square-foot space in Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
The restaurant, known for hot, grilled subs with marinated sirloin steak and chicken, will be at 1748 Towne Centre Way, two doors to the right of Bed Bath & Beyond.
“I have had the desire to build a great business for many years," said franchise owner Jennifer Goode. "I am excited about building our business with my family and the prospect of leaving my children a great business, and Jon Smith Subs was the vehicle we chose to make it happen."
The center's marketing director said the new addition will complement Towne Centre's current food offerings.
“There is nothing like a freshly-made, hot-off-the-grill sub any time of day,” said Kathi Herrmann, the shopping center's spokeswoman.
The Mount Pleasant store will be the first location in South Carolina. Jon Smith Subs has 14 locations in Florida, Nevada and Ohio, with 16 upcoming openings in seven different states.