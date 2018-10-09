South Carolina's aerospace industry is no longer just a Charleston region thing.
A report today by the South Carolina Council on Competitiveness shows the state's private-sector and military-based aviation industry now accounts for $24.8 billion in annual economic impact — up from $19.1 billion five years ago. The sector now accounts for roughly 130,000 jobs.
While led by Boeing Co.'s assembly plant in North Charleston, the industry extends far beyond the Lowcountry, with aerospace firms in every region of the state.
"We often think about Boeing, of course, and we often thing about (North) Charleston, but it is much broader than that," said Joey Von Nessen, the University of South Carolina research economist who conducted the study. "We're seeing growth spread across the state."
The study is being released as the South Carolina Aerospace Conference and Expo kicks off in Columbia. A panel of aerospace and workforce experts will discuss the economic impact study as part of the two-day event.
Von Nessen said aerospace jobs are among the highest-paying in South Carolina, with average compensation of $78,526 per year. That's about 85 percent higher than average compensation in South Carolina as whole. That disparity, Von Nessen said, is one reason the state should continue to foster growth of the industry.
"Wage growth in general has been a weak spot in this expansion," he said. "One of the things South Carolina is actively doing to help advance wage growth is to help build industries an support sectors that are generating high-wage positions."
Among the other findings: Annual employment growth in the state's aerospace industry is at 13 percent compared to 2 percent growth for the state's workforce as a whole. The number of aerospace firms in South Carolina now stands at 355 an is growing at an annual rate of 2 percent. And average annual revenue growth for the state's aerospace industry is at 25 percent.
"Firms are not just interested in locating in South Carolina — but they do well and they thrive once they are here," Von Nessen said.
Aerospace is one of several industry clusters the state's Council on Competitiveness is trying to grow through research, education and workforce initiatives.
"We consider aerospace to be a rock star cluster, and we anticipate further growth that will make our state's economic growth even brighter," said Susie Shannon, the nonprofit's president and CEO.