New stores on way to shuttered Pier 1 sites in Charleston; Mount Pleasant restaurant closes

A pair of darkened Pier 1 Imports stores in the Charleston area will soon be reconfigured for new tenants.

Memphis, Tenn.-based AutoZone plans to renovate the former housewares retail location at 7643 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston while discount retailer Five Below plans to move into the former Pier 1 space in Azalea Square Shopping Center in Summerville, according to construction documents.

Plans call for the new store in North Charleston to take up 8,993 square feet in the shopping center where Outback Steakhouse operates near Northwoods Mall.

AutoZone has 14 stores in the Charleston area.

In Summerville, Philadelphia-based Five Below, which sells almost everything for $5 or less, plans to open a second Charleston-area location in a 10,974-square-foot shop on Azalea Square Boulevard near Ross Dress for Less.

The discount chain operates 12 other stores across South Carolina, including one in the Walmart-anchored Wando Crossing Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant, which opened in 2017.

With more than 950 stores in 38 states, Five Below opened 120 new stores in 2020, with the newest ones in the Palmetto State in Easley and Sumter.

Representatives of AutoZone and Five Below did not immediately respond for further comment.

Pier 1 Imports filed for bankruptcy last year and closed all of its remaining stores. It continues to have an online presence after Dallas-based Retail ECommerce Ventures bought the rights to the Pier 1 name.

Lights out

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q restaurant in Mount Pleasant won't be reopening after announcing last year it would be closed temporarily because of the coronavirus.

The diner at 1486 Stuart Engals Blvd. near Walmart in Wando Crossing Shopping Center is now empty and the restaurant's name on a brick roadside sign is now gone.

A manager at another Jim 'N Nick's restaurant near Tanger Outlets in North Charleston said workers recently cleaned out the site and it will not reopen.

The restaurant operates other South Carolina locations in Bluffton near Beaufort and Indian Land near Charlotte as well as about three dozen sites in six other states.

Trading up

Kiawah Island's only liquor store recently more than doubled in size after moving to a new location in Freshfields Village Shopping Center.

Kiawah Spirits is now in a 1,600-square-foot space at 615 Freshfields Drive between SeaCoast Sports and Outfitters and Coastal Footwear.

Owner Loren Beadle said shoppers wanted a larger space with a larger selection and more convenient parking.

The former space will now be used by FortyEight — Wine Bar & Kitchen as a private event space called FortyEight — Reserve Room in the coming months.

The alcoholic beverage shop is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.