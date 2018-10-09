COLUMBIA — Charles Bolden has a message for those who question whether the National Aeronautics and Space Administration still has relevance in an age of private space exploration: NASA isn't dead.
Bolden, who ran the agency during President Barack Obama's administration, said the agency, while alive, has seen its mission change dramatically from the days of "The Right Stuff" and landing the first man on the moon.
NASA now partners with businesses like Elon Musk's SpaceX, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and aerospace giant Boeing to develop the technologies that will keep America at the forefront of a new space race. A race that will be funded largely by entrepreneurs rather than tax dollars.
"NASA does nothing alone anymore," Bolden said. "We don't send people to space anymore on NASA spacecraft. We don't send cargo to space anymore on NASA spacecraft. They go on spacecraft built by our international partners and built by American industry. And they do that incredibly well."
Bolden, who grew up in Columbia, returned this week to give the keynote address at the South Carolina Aerospace Conference & Expo.
By the end of the month, Bolden said NASA will help test two commercially made spacecraft — one from Boeing, the other from SpaceX — that could send humans back to the moon and then to Mars within 20 years.
Other initiatives include: a supersonic jet that won't create a sonic boom when it surpasses the speed of sound, airplanes powered by electricity and autonomous flight systems.
"By contributing their own funds to their projects, these U.S. companies are joining in innovative co-investments to enable NASA's next generation of science and human exploration missions," Steve Jurczyk, director of NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate, said in a statement.
NASA was born during the Cold War, which shaped the agency's policies early on.
"People ask, 'Why can't we go back to the days of Apollo?' " Bolden said, referring to NASA's program that sent astronauts to the moon. "There's a simple reason. There was a geopolitical imperative to do what we did in the days of Apollo. We were deathly afraid that the Soviets were going to beat us to some point in space. That driving force doesn't exist today."
Indeed, for the past two decades only two countries have had representatives constantly living aboard the International Space Station that orbits Earth: the United States and the Soviet Union.
"Even though we can't get along down here, we do incredibly well in space," Bolden said.
The space agency became more willing to partner with private industry after 2003, when the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated while returning to Earth, killing all seven crew members.
"After the Columbia accident, we said NASA should get out of the business of owning and operating spacecraft," Bolden said. "We should rely on American industry, which is the best in the world. NASA's role now is to be an investor in the private sector, to be the catalyst, the people who take the big risks and make the big initial investments that the private sector, to facilitate their success."
The two sides have a lot to gain with such a partnership.
Chris Lewicki, president and CEO of space exploration firm Planetary Resources, told Futurism.com that private companies can generate revenue through government contracts. He noted that NASA has contracted with Boeing to take astronauts to the International Space Station and SpaceX recently closed a deal with the Air Force to launch its secretive space drone.
"This leaves the government agencies free to pursue the kind of forward-thinking, longer-term research that might not immediately generate revenue, but that can be later streamlined and improved upon in the private sector," he said.
The private sector sees plenty of opportunity in space. Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg — whose company builds 787 Dreamliner commercial planes in North Charleston — envisions a large market for space-based tourism and zero-gravity, low-earth orbit factories, where structures that are impossible to build on Earth can be assembled with ease.
"It’s not that long out," Muilenburg told the Washington Ideas conference last year. "This is something that’s measured in decades, not single years. But it’s also not measured in centuries.”
Such a timeline has been a tough adjustment for some businesses that are used to focusing on fast turnarounds and next quarter's financials. But Bolden said progress is being made.
"Is it happening as quickly as everybody thought? No," he said. "Why? Because everybody was wrong about how difficult it is to get to space. It's really hard. You can't just say, 'OK, I'm going,' and get there. But we're on a path that we laid out more than a decade ago, and we're doing very well."