Two new solar farms in the Midlands will generate enough power for 30,000 homes in South Carolina and fuel Google's data center in Berkeley County, the Central Electric Power Cooperative announced Thursday.

The Orangeburg County solar farms, scheduled to be up and running in 2022, will each have the capacity to produce 75 megawatts of energy. By comparison, South Carolina had a total of about 831 megawatts of solar power capacity as of this summer, according to the Solar Energy Industries Alliance. Other developers have announced 75 MW solar farms, but they still rank among the state's largest, according to the SEIA.

Construction on the farms is scheduled to begin in 2021. Savion, a large-scale renewable energy developer with 150 projects in its portfolio, will build and own the farms. Central Electric, a wholesale buyer of electricity for the state's 20 electric cooperatives, will in turn purchase the power generated from Savion. Central Electric serves 30 percent of the state's population.

According to the Central Electric Power Cooperative, each project will cover 750 acres and both are near Bowman, just a few miles north of Interstate 95. Google has committed to purchasing power from one of the farms.

The Orangeburg County project is part of a promise Google made to obtain 100 percent of its energy from renewable sources. Google says it is the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the world. Its data centers, like its site in Berkeley County, use a massive amount of electricity. In return for paying a premium on the power supplied by one of the new solar farms, Google will be able to claim credit for committing to renewable energy.

In September, Google said its new solar energy deals in the United States would total 720 megawatts, including 155 megawatts from North Carolina and 490 megawatts from Texas — along with the agreement in South Carolina with Central Electric.

All-told, Google doubled its solar portfolio with the new commitments.

Its $2.4 billion data center in Berkeley County has been online in Moncks Corner for roughly 10 years. The center will be one of the search engine giant's five largest by the time the company finishes an expansion plan next year.

“We enjoy these opportunities to bring together forward-thinking businesses like Google with member-focused electric cooperatives,” said Robert Hochstetler, Central Electric’s CEO, in a press release. “Solar energy can play an important role for the diversification of our power supply.”

Andrew Brown and Thad Moore contributed to this report.