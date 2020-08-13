New seafood restaurant Tempest opens Friday in downtown Charleston

Downtown Charleston's newest restaurant will debut Friday.

Tempest will host its grand opening at 32-C N. Market Street next to sister dining venue 5Church Charleston, both part of the 5th Street Group of Charlotte.

The new dining establishment will feature sustainable South Atlantic seafood, with a seasonal menu curated by chef partners Jamie Lynch and Adam Hodgson. Offerings will include raw and charcoal roasted items along with small bites and main courses.

"It is my opinion that the best seafood is almost always going to be the most local; this is where the beginnings of Tempest’s culinary approach originated," Lynch said. “Our job is to highlight the pristine quality of the ingredients and treat them with respect in a way that will translate to our guests."

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Shrimp, littleneck clams, king crab legs, half lobster and an array of oysters, both chilled and roasted, will be available.

"I’m most excited to work with our live fuel charcoal oven. This piece allows us to cook rapidly over high heat, while infusing the flavors of a crisp autumn night’s oyster roast," Hodgson said. "There is a strong relationship between food and fire that we have the capability to offer year-round."

It's open 2-5 p.m. weekdays and 5 p.m. until closing on weekends.