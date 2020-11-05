New SC unemployment claims slowing. But many people still relying on jobless aid.

The number of people being laid off recently in South Carolina is declining, but the state is still overseeing tens of thousands of unemployed workers who lost their jobs earlier this year.

The latest unemployment data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows roughly 3,398 people filed a new jobless claim in South Carolina during the last week in October.

Those new weekly claims have dropped significantly in recent months from the record-setting numbers that South Carolina posted in April and May. That suggests less people are losing their jobs this fall.

But the broader unemployment picture shows South Carolina has not fully recovered all of the positions it lost earlier this year as the coronavirus spread throughout the state and parts of the economy contracted.

The data shows more than 195,000 people continued to apply for either state or federal unemployment benefits in late October.

Roughly, 61,000 of those people were trying to pull money from the state's unemployment trust fund, which is managed by officials at DEW.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Another 77,000 claimants had already used up their 20 weeks of unemployment eligibility through the state and were trying to collect money from two other federal programs that provide up to an extra 23 weeks of additional jobless benefits.

And the remaining 57,000 people were trying to claim benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which was set up by Congress this year to provide aid to contractors, self-employed individuals and so-called gig workers.

Not all of those people are being approved to receive the unemployment aid. They can be found to be ineligible for the unemployment benefits for many reasons.

But the overall numbers are something economists are watching closely to determine how many people remain out of work as the economic recovery continues.

DEW reported Thursday that roughly 132,000 of the unemployment claimants received money through the system last week.

All of those people are receiving $326 per week or less, depending on what they were earning prior to being laid off this year. Last week, the average unemployment recipient in South Carolina was collecting $227 per week to support themselves and their families.