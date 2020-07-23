New SC unemployment claims recede further but still high

The number of unemployed South Carolinians applying for financial aid for the first time receded following job gains in June but remain high, according to the latest count.
Newly released numbers from the U.S. Labor Department show more than 13,450 idled workers around the state filed new claims for jobless benefits June 11-18, a decline of more than 4,900, or 26 percent, from the previous seven days.
It was the lowest number of initial claims since the COVID-19 pandemic led to massive layoffs, furloughs and business closings beginning in mid-March, according to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
"This week marks a more significant decrease than we have noted in the last six weeks of initial claims data," Dan Ellzey, DEW's executive director, said in written statement.
Greenville County accounted for the most new filings statewide last week at 1,353. It was followed by Richland, with 1,141, and Charleston, with 993.
Ellzey's agency estimated it has paid out more than $3.37 billion in assistance during the global health crisis. A temporary $600 weekly federal payment for unemployed workers is set to expire at the end of this week.
Thursday's Labor Department report also said about 197,800 South Carolinians were receiving jobless benefits from July 3-11. That lagging figure, which combines new and prior claims, was down roughly 3,300 from the prior seven-day period.