top story

New RV superstore headed to Ladson near Goose Creek

RV One Superstore model

RV One Superstore plans to open a new recreational vehicle shop in Ladson on Treeland Drive near the juncture of College Park Road and Interstate 26. Provided/RV One Superstore

LADSON — A new recreational vehicle vendor is setting up shop in the Charleston area.

Florida-based RV One Superstores plans to build a new location on Treeland Drive near the College Park Road exit at Interstate 26.

An affiliate of the company bought the nearly 16-acre site next to American Biker in late August for $2.95 million, according to Berkeley County land records.

Under plans filed with state environmental regulators, the retailer is applying for a stormwater permit for 13.3 acres. The wooded site abuts a creek, but the applicant says no wetlands will be disturbed. Part of the property to the east where wetlands are located are not affected by development, according to the company's site plan.

RV One Superstore site

A new recreational vehicle store is headed to the Ladson area off College Park Road and Interstate 26. The site on Treeland Drive is outlined in red on the center of this map. Goose Creek is to the north and east of the site. Provided/Freeland and Kauffman Inc.

The company offers 11 locations in the U.S., including another one in South Carolina in Myrtle Beach, which opened in July 2019. Others are in Florida, New York and Iowa.

RV One Superstores site plan

The site plan for the new RV One Superstores recreational vehicle retail shop shows the building on the left side of the nearly 16-acre site on Treeland Drive in Ladson. Provided/Freeland and Kauffman LLC

A representative of the company did not immediately respond Friday for further comment on a timeline for construction or opening.

Reach Warren L. Wise at 843-937-5524. Follow him on Twitter @warrenlancewise.

