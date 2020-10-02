New RV superstore headed to Ladson near Goose Creek

LADSON — A new recreational vehicle vendor is setting up shop in the Charleston area.

Florida-based RV One Superstores plans to build a new location on Treeland Drive near the College Park Road exit at Interstate 26.

An affiliate of the company bought the nearly 16-acre site next to American Biker in late August for $2.95 million, according to Berkeley County land records.

Under plans filed with state environmental regulators, the retailer is applying for a stormwater permit for 13.3 acres. The wooded site abuts a creek, but the applicant says no wetlands will be disturbed. Part of the property to the east where wetlands are located are not affected by development, according to the company's site plan.

The company offers 11 locations in the U.S., including another one in South Carolina in Myrtle Beach, which opened in July 2019. Others are in Florida, New York and Iowa.

A representative of the company did not immediately respond Friday for further comment on a timeline for construction or opening.