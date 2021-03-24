New retailers, restaurants on way to Moncks Corner, Hollywood, James Island and Charleston

Several new retail shops and dining venues are in the works from the Charleston region's peninsular core to the growing towns on the edges of the metro area.

In Moncks Corner, AT&T, Jersey Mike's Subs and Marco's Pizza have signed on as tenants in a 5,400-square-foot structure nearing completion in front of Walmart off of U.S. Highway 52, according to Jeff Yurfest with The Shopping Center Group, the commercial real estate firm that handled the leases.

A deal is being finalized for a national hair salon for the remaining vacancy, and most tenants should be open by late spring or early summer, Yurfest said.

Also in the growing Berkeley County town, a new retail clothing store is opening.

Bright's Unlimited will snip the ribbon at 3 p.m. March 25 at 484 N. Highway 52. Giveaways and food will be offered 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 27.

Owner Cornell Bright said the shop will feature modern clothing for men and women, including brands such as Nautica and Simply Southern.

It's open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with plans to open on Sunday once it becomes more established.

What's cooking?

Fans of an Italian restaurant that closed during the pandemic last year will be happy to know it's returning, but not in downtown Charleston.

Alfredo Temelini plans to relaunch Pane e Vino, tentatively in May, in the former Old Firehouse Restaurant site at 6350 Highway 162 in Hollywood. That's about 20 miles south of the former dining venue's site on Warren Street on the peninsula, where Indian fare restaurant Coterie recently opened.

Temelini said he chose the location because the rent is less expensive than the downtown area and he believes the town of Hollywood is growing with new residents and shops.

Up the street near Piggly Wiggly supermarket, a new pizza restaurant opened in November in a building that once housed a hair salon while the pizza shop operator plans to open a new store next door by April as a fresh market.

When Pane e Vino opens, Temelini plans to start small, opening 5-10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Also in the works is a new venue coming to Charleston peninsula.

Work is underway on a shop at 472 Meeting St., between The UPS Store and Metro by T-Mobile, where mixologist Joey Goetz, formerly of The Belmont cocktail bar on King Street, told The Post and Courier last year he planned to launch a new venue with partners from New York City.

Goetz recently applied for a state alcohol permit to sell beer, wine and liquor at the site through a firm called No Wyld LLC. It's unclear if that's the name of the new bar, but an opening does not appear to be imminent since the site is in the throes of construction.

Goetz also was involved in the opening of Bar George on James Island in 2020. He did not immediately respond to a message for further details on the Meeting Street site.

Meanwhile, just a few doors away, café and smoothie bar Oasis that opened in November behind the F45 fitness site at 476 Meeting, plans to add alcohol to its offerings as soon as it gets its state permit.

The alleyway café is across the parking lot from the Family Dollar store that has undergone a total makeover and is expected to reopen in about a month, according to a worker on site March 23.

On the way

A new smoothie shop is coming to a former restaurant on James Island.

Tropical Smoothie Café is moving into the building that housed Hen and the Goat at 869 Folly Road, according Yurfest. An opening date has not been announced. Hen and the Goat closed last September because of the pandemic.

Wired up

Walterboro residents now have a new wireless shop.

T-Mobile is now open at 1576 Bells Highway off of Interstate 95. Previously, the closest shops were in Charleston and Summerville.

The store will offer devices, service plans, staff and the ability to pay bills in person as part of the company's effort to expand into small towns across the U.S.

Getting fit

A new fitness site is coming to downtown Charleston.

The Works Cycle plans to open this summer at 465 Meeting St., Suite 105, on the ground-floor of apartment giant Greystar Real Estate Partners' headquarters.

The 2,300-square-foot space will include a cycle studio with 40 indoor bikes and two infrared saunas.

Carter Foxworth and Sarah Frick are the business partners launching the new fitness site.

More convenience

More convenience stores are on the way to the Charleston area.

Savannah-based Parker's Kitchen opened its ninth location in the region on March 24 at Ladson Road and Limehouse Drive near Summerville. A Wash Wizard car wash is planned next to the site.

At least six other Parker's stores are planned to be developed this year in the region, while 25 more are proposed to open by 2025.

Also, Charleston-based Refuel convenience stores plans to add another Lowcountry location in Goose Creek.

The company recently applied for an alcohol permit to sell beer and wine for seven-day, on-premise consumption at 2520 N. Main St., also known as U.S. Highway 17-A, in the developing Carnes Crossroads community in Berkeley County. It's expected to open by early summer.

A similar permit is being requested for a future Refuel location at 1705 Clements Ferry Road near the Publix-anchored Point Hope Commons Shopping Center in the Cainhoy section of Charleston in Berkeley County. It's set to open later this year.

Refuel also plans to build a store on James Island where Claire's Service Station and Smith Family Cleaners once operated on Folly Road near Tatum Street. The company recently requested a zoning change for part of the site from limited business to general business. Construction is expected to start there later this summer.

Refuel wanted to build another location where Hospital Drive meets Bowman Road in Mount Pleasant, but the town's Board of Zoning Appeals rejected the proposal a second time in February after a judge ordered a rehearing.

Refuel currently operates seven stores in the Charleston area.