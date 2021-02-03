New retailer coming to empty big box in Charleston; new West Ashley restaurant debuts soon

A large retail space in a West Ashley shopping center left vacant by one clothing store will soon be occupied by another soft goods retailer.

New Jersey-based Burlington plans to move into the 37,000-square-foot space vacated last year by the bankrupt Stein Mart in St. Andrews Center at 975 Savannah Highway in Charleston, according to construction documents.

Jericho, N.Y.-based Kimco Realty owns St. Andrews Center, which also lists Burlington as the new tenant.

An opening date has not been announced, but the new store is not expected to welcome customers until fall 2021 or winter 2022.

The space being occupied by Burlington is the second largest in the shopping center. Harris Teeter anchors the retail site with a 52,334-square-foot supermarket.

Mid-size tenants in the center include Petco, West Marine and Tuesday Morning. A 4,800-square-foot space vacated by toy store Wonder Works in early 2020 is the only remaining vacant space in the retail complex.

Burlington, formerly called Burlington Coat Factory, operates another store in the Charleston area at 2150 Northwoods Blvd. in the former Sears store at Northwoods Mall in North Charleston. It opened in 2018.

The clothing store has five other locations in South Carolina, including two shops in Columbia and one each in Florence, Indian Land and North Myrtle Beach.

Representatives of Burlington and Kimco did not immediately respond for further comment.

Jacksonville-based Stein Mart filed for bankruptcy in August 2020 and shuttered all of its stores. Miami-based Retail Ecommerce Ventures bought the intellectual rights to the company and recently launched an online-only platform, similar to what it did with the bankrupt Pier 1 Imports recently.

What's cooking?

Also at St. Andrews Center, the 2,105-square-foot space formerly occupied by Hubee D's restaurant in an outparcel building will soon become a new dining spot.

Work on Chipotle Mexican Grill is expected to wrap up by Feb. 11. An opening date has not been announced, but the restaurant could be open by March.

It will be the Newport Beach, Calif.-based restaurant chain's sixth location in the Charleston area. Other sites include one downtown on King Street as well as one each in Mount Pleasant and Summerville and two in North Charleston. Chipotle currently has 26 locations in the Palmetto State.

Lighting up

A new tobacco-based shop is opening soon in downtown Charleston.

Cigar Row Events will celebrate its grand opening Feb. 13-14 in the Great Hall of the Charleston City Market.

Retired school teachers Deidre Garrard and Holly Stilley bought the cigar rolling event business 4½ years ago through what they termed "a leap of faith."

To get started, they called on event planners and businesses related to the wedding industry and corporate functions. They also infused cigars with bourbon and craft beer to create different tastings and took their products to private events and festivals throughout the country.

In 2017, the two hand rolled cigars to try out for the Charleston Night Market before being invited to the Day Market. They then joined the list of temporary vendors waiting for a more permanent space and recently landed where a glassware vendor operated for several years before the owners retired.

"What usually takes 15 or more years has happened for our little business in just four years," Garrard said. "We are now permanent vendors in the Great Hall of the City Market."

Cigar Row Events is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

Rising moon

A North Charleston-based retail chain that got its start as a mall kiosk soon will add two more stores to its expanding footprint across the Southeast.

Lifestyle shop Palmetto Moon plans to launch a new store in Tanger Outlets in Sevierville, Tenn., near Pigeon Forge, on Feb. 26 and its first location in Alabama, in Hoover south of Birmingham, in April.

After venturing into the collegiate merchandise business as a small unfixed retailer in Citadel Mall in 2002, Palmetto Moon expanded over the years and now operates 26 stores in five Southeastern states, including 11 in South Carolina.

In the Charleston area, two are in North Charleston and one each can be found in Mount Pleasant and Summerville. The two new stores opening this spring will bring its count to 28 locations.