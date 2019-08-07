A North Charleston restaurant and bar is adding a second location while two other dining spots are now open in the Charleston suburbs.

Neighborhood Tap House plans to open by early fall in Festival Centre Shopping Center at Dorchester and Ashley Phosphate roads next to Ocean City Chinese Restaurant.

The restaurant and bar opened its original location at 2110 Greenridge Road off Rivers Avenue in North Charleston in 2015, according to business partner Fred Cavedo.

He hopes to have the venue open by the end of August, but he said construction is still underway so the launch is open-ended at this time.

In Ladson, a new breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant is now serving.

Eggs Up Grill opened Monday at 3679 Ladson Road in front of Walmart Neighborhood Market. Its hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Another Eggs Up Grill is coming to the new Harris Teeter-anchored shopping center under development in West Ashley Circle.

Marc Cotone, owner of the new Ladson location, cited "the high volume of traffic, yet general lack of dining options in the Ladson Road/Palmetto Commerce Parkway area" when discussing the location choice.

“Eggs Up Grill continues to be a perfect fit for growing areas like Ladson, and we saw a great need here for the quality product and customer service that this brand is known for," Cotone said. "We look forward to partnering with this community and becoming a hub of local activity, all while serving our neighbors for breakfast, brunch and lunch.”

The restaurant has three other locations in the Charleston area. They are in Cane Bay in Berkeley County, northern Mount Pleasant and the Knightsville area of Summerville.

Also now open is Agaves Mexican Cantina in the Lowes Foods-anchored Market at Mill Creek Shopping Center on S.C. Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant.

Package deal

The UPS Store will open a new location on the Charleston peninsula by November.

The packaging and printing company will move into a space at 472 Meeting St., Suite C, at Columbus Street.

"As development on the Peninsula continues to grow, we found that many areas were underserved," said UPS Store franchisee Michael Cunningham. "By opening on the corner of Meeting and Columbus streets, our goal is to help people by providing them with the best possible print and business services without having to cross the peninsula to get them.”

Bow wow

A former retail shop in the Charleston region is being transformed into what is being called South Carolina's first luxury dog hotel.

K9 Resorts Daycare and Luxury Hotels is upfitting an 8,900-square-foot former Rite Aid pharmacy store at 918 Houston Northcutt Blvd. in the Harris Teeter-anchored Village Pointe Shopping Center.

The pet boarding facility will feature chandeliers, hospital-grade heating and air conditioning, ornate architecture, executive suites, and modern antimicrobial design elements inside and out for man's best friend.

Kim Tryon, a veterinary tech dedicated to animal care for more than 15 years, will own and operate the facility. The Fanwood, N.J.-based business plans to open in September.

Rounding up

Through Aug. 27, Bi-Lo customers can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or make a donation of their choice at the register to support the American Heart Association’s fundraising campaign "Life Is Why We Give."

Tuning in

A new music venue is now open in downtown Charleston.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Forte Jazz Lounge can be found at 475 King St. in the former Pure Theater site, according to a statement from the performance venue.

Cameras for cash

Old camera equipment and film can be exchanged for cash at a West Ashley shop Friday and Saturday.

AccuPhotoLab & Studio will host Used Photo Pro's buyer of cameras, film, tripods, light systems and other gear 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at 1757-A Savannah Highway.

Also, Peachtree Camera will be on hand to clean and align camera lenses for a fee.

Rolling in

A Charleston man who developed a new wagon to haul supplies to the beach will showcase his wares at the new Yeti store in downtown Charleston during Second Sunday on King Street this weekend.

After five years and several prototypes, John McCollum created the Chuck Wagon to transport everything beachcombers need.

Yeti is located at 360 King St. Second Sunday runs 1-5 p.m., when King is closed to vehicular traffic from Calhoun to Queen street.