A new breakfast-and-lunch spot will open Tuesday on James Island.
Maple Street Biscuit Company will welcome diners at 7 a.m. at 1739 Maybank Highway in the Harris Teeter-anchored James Island Center.
Its specialties include freshly made biscuits, never-frozen chicken and newly ground beans every day for fresh coffee.
The restaurant will be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It's closed on Sundays.
The Jacksonville-based chain offers more than two dozen other restaurants across Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina. It will soon expand to Texas.
In South Carolina, Maple Street Biscuit Co. can be found in Greenville and Simpsonville in the Upstate.