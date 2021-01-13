New restaurant coming to Charleston; new flooring store headed to Mount Pleasant

A new doughnut and burger restaurant will soon open in downtown Charleston.

Hero Doughnuts & Buns is expected to open in February at 145 Calhoun St., Suite 101. That's the former location of Panera Bread across from Marion Square.

The Alabama-based shop will offer burgers, sandwiches, salads and doughnuts.

The company recently applied for an alcohol license for the on-premise consumption of beer, wine and liquor.

The new diner will be founder Will Drake's fifth location. Two are in Birmingham with another on the way there while another shop is in Atlanta.

Floor it

A flooring store in Goose Creek plans to open a new location in Mount Pleasant.

Flooring Factory LLC recently leased 8,450 square feet of retail space at 1119 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., according to the commercial real estate firm Lee & Associates. It's in the same strip retail center as Stuckey Furniture near Bowman Road.

The retailer operates in part of the same building at 205 St. James Ave. in Goose Creek where discount grocer Aldi plans to open a new store by next year. That building also houses hair supply store Hair Zone.

Flooring Factory owner Livia Sousa said the new Mount Pleasant location is under renovation and is expected to open in March.

As for the current location in Goose Creek, she said the company is looking for another site in the city for its flooring, kitchen and bathroom remodeling business.

The business employs about five people but will double its workforce when the new store in Mount Pleasant opens, Sousa said

Now open

Skincare products store Motherland Essentials recently snipped the ribbon on its new store in Summerville.

The shop, owned by Andrea Davis, offers handcrafted, small-batch items made with natural ingredients at 405 N. Maple St., Suite B1.

Cleaning up

A new car-cleaning business is being proposed for James Island.

Fins Car Wash wants to locate at 1325 Folly Road on an undeveloped outparcel near Publix supermarket in Riverland Market.

The proposed business is near two new restaurants that opened over the past couple of months in the new retail center. California Tortilla is in a building on an outparcel while Fire Grill Sushi & Hibachi is in a smaller space a few doors down from Publix.

The proposed new car wash is still making its way through the city of Charleston's review process.