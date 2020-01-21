A city board that fields requests to open new hotels is scheduled to hear the biggest slate of potential projects since the city adopted stricter rules for hotel development last year.

Three applications for hotel uses are scheduled for review Tuesday by Charleston's Board of Zoning Appeals. The projects, if approved, would add a combined 575 new hotel rooms on the peninsula.

Two of the requests are looking to secure half of the four remaining opportunities to build large hotels in the city's "full-service zone."

While lodging uses are capped at 50 rooms on much of the peninsula, developers can exceed that limit in a designated area around Upper King Street if the properties provide certain amenities, including meeting space and a restaurant.

Charleston's revised rules, which were adopted in the fall with the intention of slowing hotel development on the peninsula, set that cap.

One request is part of a long-anticipated project to reactivate the former Morris Sokol Furniture site on Upper King Street.

The family-owned business closed in 2015 after being in operation for 94 years.

Initial plans had called for a 50-room hotel, 20 condominiums and street-level retail. The current proposals still include retail spaces along King Street but would be anchored by a 200-room hotel.

The plan combines two previously approved uses for 50-room lodgings on the block, which Mike Shuler, an owner in the partnership that bought the Morris Sokol building in 2016, said would "optimize" the possibilities for that stretch of King Street.

Just behind the Sokol building, the owners of a lot where a nine-story office building had already been approved are now asking for a 225-room hotel use instead.

Designs for a building with offices and parking at 82 Mary St. had secured final design approval from the city, which is typically one of the last steps before a project starts construction.

The revised Mary Street proposal is one that caught the attention of the Preservation Society of Charleston.

"It's concerning to see a project have one use planned and then do a 180 to ask for a hotel," said Kristopher King, the group's president.

The nonprofit society has been vocal about what it sees as an "overconcentration" of hotels popping up on parts of the peninsula. The group also had a seat on the hotel task force that updated the city's accommodations ordinance.

Preventing the displacement of other uses downtown, including offices, was one of the primary purposes of the revised rules.

But since the Mary Street development was only an approved concept, not an existing building, the section in the ordinance that prohibits displacing office space with hotel rooms doesn't apply, according to city planning director Jacob Lindsey.

Both the Mary Street and Morris Sokol requests were scheduled to come before the board in December but were deferred due to a technical error that had to be fixed in the hotel ordinance.

That error has since been reviewed and approved by council.

Tuesday will be the first time that a third hotel request, a proposal to build a 150-room lodging on Huger Street, is up for review.

The lot was only recently added to the city's hotel overlay. City Council had initially rejected a request to add it to the list of properties where hotels can be built in July.

Then, a few months later, the request was reconsidered and council OK'd it unanimously.

Council member Robert Mitchell, who was one of the seven members of council to initially vote against the proposal, brought the item back for a second vote.

Mitchell said that, in the time since the initial denial, the property owner, Ben Chase of Chase Furniture Co., had "done his due diligence" in reaching out to residents at neighboring properties.

The half-acre parcel, which is on the south side of Huger Street just behind the Eastside Baptist Church, is empty now except for a one-story warehouse.

The lot is also steps from the Meeting Street Lofts, an apartment complex that appeared on zoning board agendas last year with a request to use 142 of its units as hotel rooms. The item was up for review before being deferred at least three times, so the board has never voted on it.

All three applications are scheduled to come before the zoning board at its Tuesday session, which begins at 5:15 p.m. on the first floor of the Gaillard Center. The meeting is open to the public.