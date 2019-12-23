A big food purveyor from sunny Florida and a tiny competitor from Folly Beach shine in the eyes of South Carolina shoppers, if a new analysis of Yelp and Google Trends data is any indication.
According to 24/7 Tempo, Publix is the best supermarket in the Palmetto State, beating out bigger rivals, such as industry behemoths Walmart and Kroger. It also topped Bi-Lo, which has roots in the Greenville area and had claimed the top spot among South Carolina grocery shoppers in a similar ranking conducted about a year ago by The Daily Meal.
Three other states also prefer to shop at Publix, which has more than 1,200 Southeast locations: Alabama, Florida and Georgia.
24/7 Tempo noted that the employee-owned chain, which is based in Lakeland, Fla. and has more than 60 stores in South Carolina, “is actively involved in community issues, being ranked in 2017 at No. 1 in nationwide giving by March of Dimes and No. 2 among Top Companies for Social Responsibility by the Harris Poll,” according to a Dec. 11 article about the findings.
The media company’s analysis also singled out the best independent grocer in each state based on information culled from Yelp ratings.
Funky Folly Beach can take a bow for South Carolina’s No. 1 pick when it comes to shopping locally for grub: the landmark Bert’s Market on East Ashley Avenue.
"I mean...what's to say about Bert's Market that hasn't already been said?!," according to a January 2018 Yelp post by "Holly A" of Murrells Inlet. "This place is like a slice of Austin, TX right here in good ol' SC. It's open 24 hours a day, has FREE coffee, and the best, cheapest hot dogs a drunk Folly-gan could ever find!"
Measure of generosity
In honor of the season of giving, online finance firm SmartAsset measured which counties in South Carolina have the best contribution rate.
Beaufort, home to wealthy retirees on Hilton Head Island, comes in first with an index of nearly 62 as the most generous place in the Palmetto State.
In order, Greenville, York and Richland followed.
Coming in at No. 5 is Charleston, with a giving index of just over 55.
Lancaster, Lexington, Georgetown, Aiken and Spartanburg rounded out the top 10. Spartanburg's rate is 48.5.
To determine the giving index, SmartAsset looked at how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in a given county who made charitable contributions.
Spewing statistics
German automaker BMW, which has its biggest manufacturing campus in the Upstate, irritated some of its Twitter followers and intrigued others last week with a 12-hour tweetstorm of nothing but numbers.
BMW began the counting at 3 p.m. Wednesday by simply tweeting: 499,820.
Then, every four minutes, another tweet followed: 499,821; 499,822; 499,823 — all the way to 500,000.
The purpose of the publicity stunt was to celebrate the 500,000 electric cars BMW has sold worldwide.
"Statistically, one every four minutes. And counting," the automaker tweeted.
Not everyone thought the gimmick was clever.
"Stop torturing me" one annoyed Twitter user tweeted at No. 499,963. "Shut up" said another at No. 499,909.
Still another quipped "Warranty claims processed today?" when the counter hit 499,950.
Those that managed to stay awake until 3 a.m. were rewarded with their answer, and more than 4,300 people hit the like button.
"Very good marketing stunt," a Twitter follower posted when the count-up concluded. "You really got me excited."
Financial freeze
The world's second-largest consumer appliance maker is looking to shake off a financial chill as it tries to stand up its new Anderson refrigerator plant.
The problematic launch issues in the Upstate are costing Electrolux nearly triple the amount in fourth-quarter losses than earlier predicted.
The Swedish company said it will book a $70 million charge as this year winds down, most of it related to the delayed switch-over from an older Anderson site to a new, largely automated site next door that will make refrigerators and freezers under the Frigidaire brand.
Previously, Electrolux said it expected a fourth-quarter expense of $25 million.
CEO Jonas Samuelson said the technology at the new South Carolina plant "has required more fine-tuning than anticipated." He added some deliveries have also been affected by "capacity constraints" related to the shutdown of a plant in Minnesota.
Electrolux had planned to transition production from the Land of 10,000 Lakes and the old Anderson facility to the new site by now. Instead, the two Anderson sites will remain open through 2020. Any cost savings won't be realized until 2021.
"This is a temporary setback, and I'm confident that the measures we're taking to strengthen our competitiveness in North America are the right ones, both making us more efficient and providing consumers with great new products," Samuelson said during a conference call with analysts last week.
Electrolux employs about 1,800 workers at its Anderson sites.
On the runway
The editors of USA Today believe Charleston International Airport deserves a little recognition.
The panel nominated the state's busiest airport for its 2020 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards as a contender for "Best Small Airport."
Voters have four weeks to vote for a candidate of their choice at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-small-airport/.
Voting ends Jan. 13, and the winners will be announced on the website's 10Best section Jan. 24. Prizes or other inducements are not offered to members of the public in exchange for votes during the voting period. A person can vote once a day for the run of the contest.