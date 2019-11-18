A new shopping center on James Island will feature more than a new Publix supermarket when the grocery store debuts Wednesday.

Riverland Market at 1411 Folly Road also will include four restaurant spaces and at least seven retail slots in the main building anchored by the Florida-based food chain and two outparcel buildings that remain under construction.

All but one tenant space in the main building have been leased, according to Trey Lucy with commercial real estate firm Belk|Lucy.

Lucy said a tenant announcement is not ready to be made, but should be forthcoming over the next few weeks.

The main structure will include the grocer, two restaurant spaces and four or five retailers.

The outparcel sites will include two restaurants and three retail spaces, Lucy said. Construction should be completed in mid-February. No leases have been signed for the roadside buildings.

Leading the way in the redeveloped site that was once a boat storage business is Publix.

At 7 a.m. Wednesday, the growing supermarket chain will launch its 15th store in the region in the new shopping center. It's the fourth new store in the Charleston area this year for Publix.

The other Publix locations opening this year include the WestEdge development at Spring and Lockwood on the peninsula, the new Point Hope Commons Shopping Center in Cainhoy Plantation on Clements Ferry Road and the company's organic GreenWise Market store in Mount Pleasant.

Another store is in the works on Beech Hill Road across from the developing Summers Corner community south of Summerville.

Publix operates another supermarket on James Island in Merchants Village at 520 Folly Road, a few miles west of the new store.