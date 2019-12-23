When local nonprofit Lowcountry Local First announced its new Good Enterprises initiative, it was presented as a way to bring more equity to Charleston's business community.

In three parts — a 12-week course, a business accelerator phase and financing assistance — the program would help locals, particularly people from minority communities and low-income backgrounds, launch their businesses.

The Charleston-based nonprofit worked on the program for about two years, said executive director Jamee Haley, and officially launched the first class in late September.

The first group, a class of 22 entrepreneurs who range in age from 18 to 64, graduates next month.

By the time of their final class, which was held in a classroom off Reynolds Avenue last Tuesday night, students were exchanging contact information and making plans to to attend each other's grand openings. One, who's hatching a photo and videography business, made arrangements to take free head shots for his classmates the next day.

Their instructor, Raquel Padgett, told her students she was trying not to cry.

"I have been wanting this to happen for a long time in Charleston," Padgett told the class.

In Charleston County, economic gaps between white and African American households exist at levels that are "as wide or wider" than they were in the 1960s and 1970s, a racial disparity report from the College of Charleston found.

There are gaps in Charleston's "entrepreneurial ecosystem," too, Haley said. Minority and low-income individuals can improve their lives by starting a business, but often face barriers.

This new program tries to remove some barriers. Tuition for the 12-week business course, which is offered in once-a-week segments of three-hour classes, is valued at $3,000, according to Lowcountry Local, but tuition is covered by sponsors and other donors.

Each student pays a material and registration fee that's based on household income. Financial assistance was available for the fees.

The first Good Enterprises class is pursuing a variety of business ventures, from a bakery to an event-planning business to a counseling service. Quentin Govan, who's an electrician, joined the class because he's hoping to grow his existing business, which right now consists of him and one employee.

He said the class delivered what it promised — help with writing a business plan was particularly useful — but he hadn't expected to meet so many people, or network for jobs through class.

By the last session, students like Tina Singleton were planning collaborations with classmates.

Singleton founded her business, Transformation Table, in 2016. She's found success with her concept, which brings people together at local homes to share meals and conversation. But Singleton said she realized early on that she wasn't prepared for some aspects of business ownership.

"I didn't know pricing. I didn't have that foundation," Singleton said after the last class session. "This gave the foundation I was missing."

Harry Pringle had a similar realization. He's owned and operated a food trailer, Grill Kings, in the Charleston area since 2009. Pringle found the class when he was in the process of launching a new business concept, another barbecue venture that's focused on turkey.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

"I thought I knew how to run a business until I took this class," Pringle said. "From day one, they broke it down. We're getting everything — a business plan, head shots. We're just excited."

Singleton said she thought Charleston needed this kind of program, especially one with an explicit focus on supporting minority-owned businesses.

"I've enjoyed being in this group with other entrepreneurs of color," she said. "That's rare, really."

The last class served as part-instruction, part-pep talk as Padgett prepared to send her students off into the next phase of the program.

"If you're not scared, there's something wrong with you," Padgett told her class. "If you're not scared, you're not thinking big enough."

Padgett herself is a local entrepreneur who was connected with the Good Enterprises initiative after joining Lowcountry Local First as a business owner.

During the course, Padgett taught the fundamentals of running a business, held one-on-one sessions with students and facilitated networking opportunities.

After the class officially graduates next month, they'll have access to "business acceleration services," year-round opportunities to participate in workshops, work individually with a coach and access other resources. For the third and final phase of the program, the entrepreneurs get assistance securing financing for their business.

By February, Padgett will be teaching her next group of students. That will be the first of three sessions hosted next year. In 2021, they plan to double the sessions to six, Haley said, and, eventually, they'll be teaching the classes in Spanish.

"Obviously, this first class was very special to us," Haley said. "But we're excited to grow the program."