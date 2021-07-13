New production problem found with Boeing's 787; SC site to slow down production

Boeing Co. has found another problem with its 787 Dreamliner jets that has to be fixed, further delaying deliveries and temporarily slowing production of the aircraft in South Carolina.

This newly identified issue was found in part of the nose of the plane. Small gaps were identified between two sections of a part of the aircraft called the forward pressure bulkhead, which helps maintain cabin pressure while the jet is in flight.

Boeing said the issue doesn't present an immediate safety concern, but it will be fixing the problem on all affected undelivered 787s.

The widebody jet program, which is now based solely in South Carolina, was already in the midst of a second lengthy pause on 787 deliveries after regulators at the Federal Aviation Administration declined to accept Boeing's request to start using a different inspection method for the jets.

Now, with the new issue requiring more rework and additional time, Boeing has decided to slow down production in North Charleston.

The planemaker will be "reprioritizing production resources for a few weeks to support the inspection and rework," according to a statement. That means the production rate for the 787 will temporarily be lower than the already reduced rate of five per month.

Boeing says it will "gradually return to that rate."

Federal regulators are aware of the issue, according to statement from the FAA, and the agency confirmed the problem was found "as part of the ongoing system-wide inspection of Boeing’s 787 shimming processes required by the FAA."

The production flaws "pose no immediate threat to flight safety," the FAA said in its statement, but Boeing "has committed to fix these airplanes" before delivering 787s again. Regulators at the FAA will be using data to decide whether 787s that are in service will need the same work done.

Boeing revised its estimate of how many undelivered 787 jets it will hand over to customers by the end of the year. Previously, Boeing leaders said the majority of the about 100 Dreamliners sitting in inventory would make their way to customers by the end of 2021. The company said Tuesday fewer than half will be delivered within the year.

Boeing has declined to give any estimate of how long this current delivery pause will last.

“We will continue to take the necessary time to ensure Boeing airplanes meet the highest quality prior to delivery," the company said.

The previous five-month hiatus on Dreamliner deliveries had ended in late March, after the FAA had taken over airworthiness checks for four aircraft as one of its "corrective actions" to "address 787 production issues."

The issues that prompted that pause, like the problem in the nose section, had to do with tiny gaps found in places where parts of the aircraft's fuselage were joined. The gaps were very small, Boeing said, about the width of a human hair, but they didn't mean design specifications, so the company has been working to inspect all 787s and do the necessary rework to fix the issues.

That work has been split between North Charleston and Boeing's widebody site in Everett, Wash. which had been producing new Dreamliners up until late February of this year. All the 787s assembled in Everett prior to that point are being inspected and fixed by Boeing workers there.

Boeing's Lowcountry site had been balancing a five-per-month production rate with 787 rework and inspections, but, while Boeing said production will not be stopping entirely, a timeline for when the factory might return to building five aircraft per month wasn't given.

That rate is already greatly reduced from the 787 program's pre-pandemic peak rate of 14 per month. Boeing officials gradually lowered their estimates throughout last year of how many 787s it could keep making a month under the current market conditions and eventually settled on five.

Boeing handed over 13 Dreamliners in the window between the first and second delivery stoppages. In June, one 787-9 was delivered to Turkish Airlines, bringing the year's total to 14, but that plane was issued its airworthiness certificate before deliveries were paused, and Boeing had been holding the plane for the customer.

The planemaker's second quarter delivery totals, released Tuesday, show how the 787 is lagging behind other jet programs, particularly the narrowbody 737. So far this year, Boeing has delivered 113 of its 737 jets.

Thanks to the return of 737 Max deliveries, Boeing has by mid-year delivered 156 aircraft in 2021, compared to the 157 jets it delivered during all of 2020, when the Max remained grounded because of its two deadly crashes until mid-November.

Max jets have also accounted for the majority of both orders and cancellations. Last month, United Airlines agreed to buy 200 Max jets. Another 19 freighters were ordered for a June total of 219 aircraft. Another 73 jet orders were canceled, 72 of which were Max jets, leaving a net total of 146 — Boeing's fifth straight positive net order total.

The Dreamliner, meanwhile, has secured orders for nine jets this year, and no new orders were logged in June.