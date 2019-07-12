Charleston's growing suburbs continue to attract new development.
Three new projects will soon rise in an undeveloped section of the growing Nexton community near Summerville.
A 20-acre project called CoOp@Nexton will feature an office building, apartment complex and convenience store near Nexton Parkway. It also will include green space with walking trails, park elements and an open lawn for outdoor activities.
On a corner parcel at Nexton Parkway and Brighton Park Boulevard, Moncks Corner-based Home Telecom will build a two-story, 20,000-square-foot office building. On the ground floor will be a customer service center and 5,200 square feet set aside for office space or retail use.
The second floor will be wired for high-speed internet access and include 8,000 square feet of co-working and office space for small and start-up business.
The new structure is expected to open by May 2020. An affiliate of Home Telecom bought the roughly 2-acre parcel in May for $620,000.
“As Nexton’s technology partner, Home Telecom is a natural fit for CoOp@Nexton,” said William S. Helmly, Home Telecom’s president and CEO. “This high-tech building provides the ideal location and resources for employees and the inclusion of concept offices fills a void for Summerville’s growing number of small, entrepreneurial business owners.”
Also part of the development is a 345-unit apartment community to be built by The Spectrum Companies of Charlotte.
With a variety of floorplans and some carriage-style offerings, the 15.5-acre development at Nexton Parkway and Sigma Drive will include a saltwater pool, clubhouse, fitness center, lounge area, grills and fire pits.
Construction is expected to begin in the fall, with the first residents welcomed by the spring of 2021.
“This project will provide a high-quality, multifamily housing option and offer easy access to employment centers and lifestyle amenities in this fast-growing part of the Charleston region,” said Spectrum Vice President Ian Wagoner.
A Spectrum affiliate paid $6.75 million for the 15.5-acre tract in May.
Also on the way is a rapidly expanding Mount Pleasant-based convenience store and gas station chain.
Refuel will open its sixth Charleston-area location with a 4,500-square-foot store by the end of the year near Nexton Parkway and Brighton Park Boulevard. Others are planned throughout the Lowcountry and eastern South Carolina.
“As a company founded in Charleston, we’re proud to have been selected for this exciting location,” said Mark Jordan, Refuel Inc.’s owner and CEO. “Refuel at CoOp@Nexton will provide nearby employees, residents and visitors with healthy food, premium quality gas and top-notch service.”
A Refuel affiliate bought the 2-acre parcel for $2.52 million in May.