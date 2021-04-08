New Orleans-based restaurant to open in former Blossom space in Charleston

A taste of New Orleans is coming to downtown Charleston.

Louisiana-based Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group announced April 8 it will open its all-day brunch restaurant, Ruby Sunshine, by this fall in the former Blossom dining space at 171 East Bay St., which closed in December after 27 years.

The new establishment will serve New Orleans-inspired twists on traditional Southern brunch dishes such as eggs benedict, beignets and bananas foster pain perdu.

The Charleston venue is part of the firm's larger expansion across the Southeast region, which includes locations in Alabama, Tennessee and North Carolina.

The company currently operates 11 Ruby Slipper sites across the Gulf region.

The East Bay Street restaurant will mark the company's first foray into South Carolina and its ninth location under the Ruby Sunshine name.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

"Charleston is a natural next step for our expansion, and we think the city captures that sense of New Orleans' hospitality and Southern charm that Ruby Sunshine is all about," said Peter Gaudreau, CEO of the restaurant group.

The restaurant will offer indoor seating for about 170 as well as an outdoor patio for about 30 people.

The restaurant began after Jennifer and Erich Weishaupt opened in a small storefront in 2008 to draw people back to mid-city New Orleans after the devastating toll left by Hurricane Katrina three years earlier.

The restaurant also is looking for workers. Job openings will be listed on the Ruby Sunshine website soon.

The building where the new restaurant will be located is owned by Parsell Enterprises, which also owns the neighboring building at 185 East Bay that houses Magnolia's restaurant, according to Charleston County land records.

A representative of Parsell Enterprises did not immediately return a call for further comment about the new restaurant.