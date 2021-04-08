New Orleans-based restaurant to open in former Blossom space in Charleston

A taste of New Orleans is coming to downtown Charleston.

Louisiana-based Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group announced April 8 it will open an all-day brunch-serving cafe called Ruby Sunshine by this fall at 171 East Bay St.

The space formerly housed Blossom, a fine-dining restaurant that closed in December after 27 years.

The incoming establishment's menu will offer Big Easy-inspired twists on traditional Southern brunch dishes such as eggs benedict, beignets and shrimp and grits, along with cocktails.

The Charleston expansion is part of the chain's march across the Southeast, including locations in Alabama, Tennessee and Charlotte's South End district.

The company currently operates 11 Ruby Slipper sites across the Gulf Coast region.

The East Bay Street restaurant will mark the company's first foray into South Carolina and its ninth location under the Ruby Sunshine banner.

"Charleston is a natural next step for our expansion, and we think the city captures that sense of New Orleans' hospitality and Southern charm that Ruby Sunshine is all about," said Peter Gaudreau, CEO of the restaurant group.

The restaurant will have indoor seating for about 170 diners as well as an outdoor patio for about 30.

The restaurant began after Jennifer and Erich Weishaupt opened in a small storefront in 2008 to draw people back to mid-city New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina three years earlier.

The downtown space Ruby Slipper will be taking over is owned by Parsell Enterprises. The locally based company also owns the neighboring building at 185 East Bay that houses its affiliated Magnolias restaurant, according to county land records.

A representative of Parsell Enterprises, which also was involved in the ownership of Blossoms, did not immediately respond to a request for further comment about the new tenant.