The revised trade agreement among North American countries shares similarities with its predecessor, but analysts say the new pact has a few key differences that could cost U.S. automakers or consumers.
"While the deal preserves the main elements of the original agreement, it includes revised regional content and labor requirements that will increase production and compliance costs for manufacturers operating in the region," said Bruce Clark, lead auto analyst for Moody's Investors Service.
A new Moody's report says the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement, could cut into profits for vehicle manufacturers due to higher costs or fewer sales if the added expenses are passed on to consumers.
For example, the new treaty requires 75 percent of a vehicles parts to be manufactured in North America to avoid tariffs. The requirement under NAFTA was 62.5 percent. The increase is intended to bring more manufacturing jobs to the region and limit sourcing from low-wage countries overseas.
Between 40 percent and 45 percent of those parts have to be made by workers earning at least $16 an hour by 2023. That's expected to bring more jobs to the U.S. and Canada because Mexican workers earn far less than the mandated amount.
Those Mexican workers who do benefit from higher wages will also get access to union representation under laws that country must pass to comply with the pact.
Moody's says the new rules will benefit U.S.-based carmakers because many of their suppliers are already in North America. Some foreign manufacturers — such as Germany's BMW, which operates its largest plant in Spartanburg County — are already looking to move their supply chain.
"We will allocate more U.S. production for the U.S. market," BMW chief executive Harald Kruger said at the Paris Motor Show last week.
BMW already sources many parts in North America, but Kruger said the new trade deal would accelerate a shift in investment for cars sold in the region.
Daimler has also said it will move more production to the U.S., where it builds cars and sport-utility vehicles in Alabama and Sprinter commercial vans in North Charleston. This week, the company said it will add an electric battery plant to its Alabama site as part of a $1 billion expansion in the Gulf Coast state.
Engines and transmissions will likely be among the parts that carmakers move first because they make up about 30 percent of a typical vehicle's value, according to manufacturing consultants.
"To the extent that auto manufacturers operating in North America increase sourcing from North American factories to meet the higher regional content requirement, demand could increase for parts suppliers in the region at the expense of Asian and European competitors," Moody's said in its report. "U.S. and Canadian suppliers would likely have an edge over Mexican suppliers."
The pact could backfire, though, if manufacturers decide to keep their overseas supply chains and pass on the extra costs to consumers — a move that would result in lower vehicle sales and lower demand for North American parts.
"These costs will add to the existing pressures on the manufacturers, which include slowing demand, costly investments in new technology, rising labor costs and higher input costs," Moody's states.
Despite the potential for higher costs, some auto executives say the new pact is far better than the uncertainty that's surrounded NAFTA discussions for months.
"It will have an impact, but frankly we are very happy to have an agreement," Carlos Ghosn, head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, told Automotive News during the Paris show. "No agreement would have had a much more devastating impact on our operations in North America."